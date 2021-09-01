Spider-Man 2 Actor Seemingly Denies Role In No Way Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A number of long-awaited Marvel projects are coming to theaters over the next few months, but none are as hotly anticipated as Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first trailer has broken viewership records, and there are countless theories about what the multiverse story might include. And now one Spider-Man 2 actor has seemingly denied their role in the upcoming threequel.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock. Since then, there was a rumor that actress Donna Murphy, who played his wife Rosalie Octavius, might also appear in the mysterious threequel. Now Murphy has responded on social media, posting:

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. Because Tangled actress Donna Murphy has seemingly shut down rumors of her appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Either that, or she’s very good at keeping secrets for Marvel Studios.

Donna Murphy addressed the rumors about her playing Rosalie Octavius again over on her personal Twitter. The celebrated stage actress is super active on social media, so it makes sense that she might want to clear the air regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home. We’ll just have to see if her Spider-Man 2 character is referenced throughout the course of the mysterious blockbuster.

Of course, Donna Murphy is far from the only actor rumored to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the multiverse in play, seemingly anything is possible for Tom Holland’s third starring vehicle. And once it was revealed that Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx would be returning to their villainous roles from the previous franchises, it was clear that Tom Holland’s threequel was going to be ambitious.

Perhaps the most popular ongoing theory about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be appearing as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland. What’s more, plenty of supporting characters have been rumored to be appearing including the likes of Kirsten Dunst. Now Donna Murphy has also been added to the mix.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were both missing from the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the rumors continue regardless. Both Garfield and Tom Holland have denied these reports, although Marvel security is infamously tight. Luckily we’re only a few months away from the movie’s release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.