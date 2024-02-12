James Gunn Asked Fans Who Dave Bautista Should Play In The DCU, And There’s Some Killer Choices

James Gunn completed his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and has now moved on to try and recreate that comic book movie success on a larger scale, by co-helming the entire DC Films universe. We know that Gunn frequently likes to work with actors he knows, so it makes one wonder if we might see the Guardians of the Galaxy actors in new roles. Dave Bautista has made it clear he would love to work with James Gunn again, and now Gunn is asking fans who they’d like to see the Drax actor play.

Gunn reposted a recent interview on Threads in which Bautista said that he loved working with Gunn, and would certainly be interested in working with him again, either inside the new DCU or anywhere else. Gunn responded by saying that he also loves working with Bautista and then giving fans the chance to cast him, and they have some great ideas I had never considered.

We know that the first movie in the DCU’s Gods and Monsters story will be Superman: Legacy, so perhaps making Bautista part of the Superman universe is the way to go. Brainiac is a major Superman villain that we’ve never seen on the big screen, and one fan suggested that the alien menace would be a great option.

Several fans have suggested Mongul as a potential role for Bautista. He’s a massive brick wall of an alien, and so Dave Bautista would certainly fit the bill physically. He frequently battles the likes of both Superman and the Green Lanterns and we know that a Lanterns TV series is also part of the early plans for the new DCU, so Mongul would make sense as a potentially recurring villain, maybe even the “Thanos” of this first chapter of the new DC franchise.

Interestingly, there are not a lot of people talking about Bane. The Batman villain is one that had been mentioned a lot when talking about potential DC roles for Bautista during the previous DC universe, and we know that we’re going to have two different versions of Batman going forward, the Brave and Bold will be the DCU's upcoming Batman movie, while Matt Reeves' The Batman movies are happening at the same time, so there are two different chances for Bautista to play the role. Instead, there’s a different Batman villain who is a popular choice, Hugo Strange.

While I had never considered Bautista as Strange, it’s a brilliant idea. Strange can still be a massive imposing figure, as Bautista is, but Strange’s real threat is his intelligence. It would give Bautista a bit more to work with as an actor, and honestly, it’s a far more interesting role for an actor who has shown he has real skill.

And then of course, there’s the big bad. Darkseid was never given a real chance to do all the things he could have done in the previous franchise, and while it seems likely James Gunn won’t be jumping right into that character now, giving his new franchise some distance from the old one, it seems likely will see him before long, and Bautista would not be a terrible choice.

Dave Bautista and James Gunn do great work together, so seeing them work on DC projects would be amazing. We still don;t know if or when it could happen, but considering both men enjoy working together, it certainly won’t be a shock if one of these ideas actually happens.