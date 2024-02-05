Would Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Join James Gunn In The DCU? Here’s His Honest Take

Dave Bautista said goodbye to Drax with the satisfying franchise conclusion Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which also marked James Gunn’s swan song for the studio after becoming co-head of DC Studios. Since Gunn is now overseeing the DCU, moviegoers have wondered if any GotG stars would follow him to other comic book features, and Bautista gave his honest take on those chances.

Before the third Guardians of the Galaxy film premiered, Bautista was ready to move on from the dimwitted warrior for new opportunities, and opened up to Comicbook.com about a reteaming with Gunn potentially being one of those opps. The talks aren’t new as the wrestler-turned-actor seemingly teased DC conversations with the upcoming Superman: Legacy director in the past. However, it appears nothing is directly in the works with the My Spy star, which isn't to say things won't change. He stated:

I haven't talked to James about the DC Universe. I would love to work with James again, whether it's DC Universe or not. I just love James Gunn. He's an incredible director and we have a camaraderie that's priceless. So to work with him again? I mean I'd do it for free. But we just haven't had the conversations. He's on top of DC now. He's doing his thing. I'm trying to grind along in my processing. But I'm always open-minded too and I've expressed that to him.

The Hollywood star’s willingness to work with Gunn again shows the strong bond the two men have formed since the former was cast as Drax. This shouldn’t be surprising after Bautista and his Guardians co-stars stood behind the Hollywood director during his brief Marvel dismissal.

The actor was even heartbroken over choosing Army of the Dead from Zack Snyder over Gunn’s DC debut The Suicide Squad. So, there’s a sense of loyalty to the Superman: Legacy director from Bautista’s end, and he likely wouldn't go with the alternate choice if a similar situation came up. As such, maybe a new Gunn-Bautista collaboration will happen at some point.

Their reunion might take some time, though, as both men are busy with their respective careers. As the co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran have multiple upcoming DC films in the works, including the Superman reboot. On the TV side, Peacemaker Season 2 and its spinoff series Waller are being developed along with other upcoming DC TV series.

However, Dave Bautista is no slouch as the actor is gearing up for Dune: Part 2, which hits theaters on March 1. The Knock at the Cabin star has other projects in the pipeline, including a My Spy sequel and his buddy cop comedy with Jason Momoa, which he willed to come together.

While there aren’t too many films scheduled from Gunn or Bautista premiering this year, multiple upcoming movies are arriving in movie cinemas this year. Come back to CinemaBlend for more movie updates.