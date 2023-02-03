James Gunn Confirms Another The Suicide Squad Character Is Returning For His DC Slate, But It's Not Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

There remains some mild confusion regarding the future of the DC Studios universe following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement about the five movies and five television shows that will carry DC forward. Mainly because, sprinkled throughout are a handful of characters (and actors playing them) who are carrying over from the old “regime,” including Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller character – who dates all the way back to David Ayers’ Suicide Squad. Gunn used Waller in both The Suicide Squad and his Peacemaker HBO Max show, and now we know that Davis is returning for a Waller program . But she’s not the only The Suicide Squad character making the trip.

The first project coming out of Chapter One of the new DC Films , according to James Gunn (and subject to chance based on production needs), will be the animated series Creature Commandos. The concept behind the original comics series was a military band that happened to include classic Universal horror monsters such as a werewolf, a vampire, and a Frankenstein monster. The lineup has changed in the comics over the years, and it will be tweaked for Gunn’s program. During the presentation on the Burbank lot for Warner Bros., Gunn told him the lineup of his team, and it will include Weasel from his The Suicide Squad movie.

Some of you might have been able to guess this. Weasel is played, through motion-capture technology, by Gunn’s brother Sean, who also has significant roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Gunn has brought Rocket Raccoon to life with Bradley Cooper providing the hero’s voice. And he played Weasel for this opening scene of The Suicide Squad in 2021:

And now he’ll be part of the lineup of the animated series Creature Commandos, which Gunn wrote. Because Gunn and Safran talked about wanting their actors to be in animation and live-action throughout the DC projects, that likely means that Sean Gunn’s Weasel is on the board for any other projects in which he might fit. And that goes for the rest of the Creature Commandos, who according to James Gunn will include:

Rick Flag Sr. Okay. And then, you know, he's going to show up in other stuff. That's Nina Mazursky. That's Dr. Phosphorus, a Batman villain. Eric Frankenstein. Bride of Frankenstein, who's the lead. G.I. Robot. And Weasel. You learn a little bit about him, and a lot about his past.