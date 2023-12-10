James Gunn Shares Thoughts On Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ End-Credits Scene And Whether It Fits Into The DCU

A new era is about to begin at DC Studios, as James Gunn is now one of the co-heads and is plotting out a new cinematic universe. The DCU is set to kick off in earnest with Superman: Legacy in 2025, and it’ll lay the foundation for the fictional world. Amid the world-building though, there are still some who have lingering questions about the continuity its replacing – the DC Extended Universe. There was recently an instance of this, during which a fan asked Gunn a question regarding Shazam! Fury of the Gods ’ end-credits scene . With that, the filmmaker shared some thoughts and explained whether it figures into his future plans.

For a bit of context, the stinger featured the characters of Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee), who both appeared prominently in Max’s Peacemaker series, which is getting a second season amid the DCU transition. Harcourt also appeared briefly in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which featured the Justice Society of America. I say all of that to say that Fury of the Gods mid-credits scene sees Harcourt and Economos trying to recruit the film’s eponymous hero for the JSA. Ultimately, he declines their invitation.

With all of that in mind, a fan on Threads pondered whether there’s still a chance for Black Adam to appear in the new continuity moving forward and tagged James Gunn. The director, while pondering why Peacemaker was mentioned, confirmed that he wasn’t involved with the making of the Shazam 2 moment. And once another user theorized that Economos and Harcourt are why the show was brought up in the first place, Gunn shared even more insight:

It wasn’t my call and I didn’t write it - although it came out when I had just started at DC, its inclusion far predates me as (as does Harcourt as the warden of an underwater prison!), and, although I thought it was fun, I have no idea why those characters would be recruiting for the JS.

So it sounds like not only did the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer not only have nothing to do with the scene in question, but he also doesn’t quite get the purpose. And he makes a good point as, even though the moment is funny, it is a bit weird that John and Emilia would be recruiting for the JSA. The latter’s role as the underwater prison warden in Black Adam was also surprising. All in all, aside from the material that’s specific to Peacemaker, I wouldn’t expect to see any of those plot threads referenced moving forward.

More on DC Movies (Image credit: Warner Bros. / HBO Max) How To Watch The DC Movies In Order

Also, though the fan is of the thinking that Zachary Levi’s Shazam is still in play for the DCU, the chances of that character appearing in upcoming DC movies may be slim. Levi got honest about his future with the franchise months ago following Fury of the Gods’ lackluster box office performance. The actor admitted at the time that he had “no idea” where the film series would go due to the performance of the David F. Sandberg-helmed sequel. As for the user’s mention of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson clarified the character’s fate , saying that he wouldn’t be part of the impending new franchise but that he and the producers would consider other avenues for the antihero.

While that may all be somewhat disappointing for fans, we know DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters has a lot of exciting elements. In addition to Superman: Legacy (which James Gunn is writing and directing), The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing movies are all in the works. Shows centered on Booster Gold, a pair of Green Lanterns and even Creature Commandos are also on the docket. Some may continue to wonder about what could’ve been with DCEU storylines like the one initiated at the tail end of Fury of the Gods. However, at this point, it may just be best to look to the future.