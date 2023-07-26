Zachary Levi Gets Honest About His DC Future After Shazam 2

The DC Universe is known for its wild twists, both on camera and behind the scenes. That has definitely been the case after James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs , and started making sweeping changes to the universe. But a number of projects were completed prior to this change in leadership, including Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods . Unfortunately the latter project failed to deliver in the same way its predecessor did. And lead actor Zachary Levi got honest about his DC future after Shazam 2.

The first Shazam movie was a breath of fresh air for the DC Universe, offering a lighter and more comedic project than we’d become accustomed to. But Fury of the Gods was a box office disappointment , and failed to resonate with fans. While Zachary Levi is committed to his role , there hasn’t been any news about whether or not he’s sticking around for the new DC Universe. Levi recently appeared on TheFilm Up Podcast , where he got candid about what’s happening with his teenager turned superhero. In his words:

I don't know what the future holds, because Fury of the Gods was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here.

Well, that was frank. Just like the fans, Zachary Levi seemingly has no idea if Shazam will return for another upcoming DC movie . He’s waiting to hear from Gunn and Safran, although it sounds like his DC sequel didn’t inspire confidence.

Levi’s comments on The FilmUp Podcast help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like working in a behemoth franchise like the DCU. Despite being the star of two major blockbusters, he’s fairly clueless about what comes next. DC seems to be keeping its cards close to the chest for the time being. And that makes sense as we still have the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom coming up this December.

Information about the new DC Universe is fairly limited, but the goal is seemingly to connect movies, TV, and video games like never before. The first movie will be Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Jame Gunn himself. Just don’t expect Henry Cavill to return as the title character; Gunn is seeking out a new actor for this story.

While Wonder Woman had a cameo in Shazam 2 , Zachary Levi’s character has yet to have any major crossovers, or factor into the larger DC Universe. If his time as a superhero is done, then I guess he’ll never get to have that moment. Only time will tell, but fans are definitely eager for information from the studio.