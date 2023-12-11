James Wan’s Post Aquaman 2 Comments Are Bad News For DC Fans But Great News For Horror Fans

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, thanks to studios putting a focus on those projects with various cinematic universes. The DCEU as we know it is expected to come to a close with Aquaman 2 , which was delayed a number of times over the years. The film was directed by horror icon James Wan, whose post-Aquaman 2 comments are bad news for DC fans. Although horror buffs like myself might be psyched.

There are countless questions about the upcoming DC movies, especially since a new shared universe is being formed by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran . The next slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters , although the plans for Aquaman’s potential future are a mystery. Wan recently spoke to Collider about what’s next for his career, seemingly hinting that another horror flick might be up his sleeve. In the Conjuring filmmaker’s words:

You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth. So, whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I'm doing a big one, I'm like, ‘Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,’ and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we'll see.

Do you hear that sound? It’s countless horror fans cheering, especially given some of Wan’s recent horror flicks like Malignant (which is available with a Max subscription ). Although it might be bad news for superhero aficionados who want to see more of Arthur Curry’s underwater adventures on the big screen.

While it doesn’t seem like James Wan has any concrete plans for his next horror movie, it sounds like he’s interested in switching things up– especially regarding the size of his various directorial outings. Since it doesn’t get much bigger than a superhero movie, can you blame him? Especially given Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been such a long road to theaters.

James Wan has been behind some of the best horror movies of all time, with credits that include Insidious, The Conjuring, the original Saw movie, and more. So the idea that he'll be back in the genre is definitely thrilling for moviegoers who want him to scare the ever living crap out of them again. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what type of projects Wan officially signs up to get behind the camera for.

Of course, there are endless questions about what’s coming next for DC, and if the Aquaman franchise will possibly return in the new shared universe. Gunn revealed three actors who will be reprising their roles in the DCU, and Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry was not on that list. In fact, there are rumors he’ll be playing antihero Lobo, especially after Momoa posted an excited video after meeting with the studio.