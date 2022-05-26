Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Surprising Response For The Boys Showrunner After Failed Attempts To Reunite Supernatural Stars

While TV fans can already take comfort in knowing the Supernatural universe will soon open up anew on The CW thanks to the prequel tale The Winchesters, there was a potential shot at seeing Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan together again with former showrunner Eric Kripke for The Boys . It won’t be happening, not to burst anyone’s bubbles, due to scheduling and other restrictions. But while Kripke doesn’t seem all that confident that it’ll ever happen, given AMC’s impending spinoff Isle of the Walking Dead , Morgan himself sounds far more optimistic.

The latest update on the matter comes as The Boys is set to debut Season 3 on Prime Video, with Jensen Ackles having joined the show as a crass O.G. supe named Soldier Boy . Speaking with EW , Eric Kripke confirmed that the show did reach out to Jeffrey Dean Morgan behind the scenes to gauge the reality of a possible appearance for Season 3. In his words:

Sad for me, happy for him: He's currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on the Walking Dead spin-off. So, schedule-wise, I don't know. We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up, and my first question was, 'Well, is Jeffrey available?'

Now, does that mean that Kripke himself called up Jeffrey Dean Morgan and tried to sweet-talk him there on the spot? Of course not, because that’s not how Hollywood works. But after the correct people had their exchanges, it was deemed not possible for JDM to show up in the world of Billy Butcher and Vought. Any hopes that it would happen after The Walking Dead’s final season were appropriately dampened once AMC made the NYC-set spinoff a reality.

But wait! Jeffrey Dean Morgan provided his own update in response, and this is the kind of answer that fans will presumably want to believe in far more than Kripke’s practical logic.

I’ll make it work ⁦@therealKripke

Huzzah! Call all the people, tell them to stop what they're doing and to start readying Jeffrey Dean Morgan's entrance into the Boys-verse.

Everybody with an Amazon Prime subscription knows that The Boys is as extreme and hilarious as it gets with powered-up comic book characters — okay, I see you, Harley Quinn — and Jeffrey Dean Morgan would probably have a blast and be amazing within that sordid world. Truly, any former Supernatural cast members would rock within this world, as I’d also be into seeing Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins shrinking in fear under Homelander’s gaze.

Even though JDM didn’t get to make it onto The Boys for Season 3, that doesn’t mean his interest in what’s happening waned at all. According to Jensen Ackles, he was trying to extract spoilers immediately.

He kept texting me for updates [while I was] on set. He was like, 'Give me spoilers.' And I was like, 'No, stop it.' He's very convincing.