Keanu Reeves Offers Hopeful Update About Constantine 2, And I Hope James Gunn Is Listening
Fans are waiting for Constantine 2 and so is Keanu Reeves.
Before Keanu Reeves was John Wick he was John Constantine. While Keanu’s take on DC Comics demon hunter was originally criticized for its differences from the source material, the film has become a cult classic, which meant a lot of people were very excited when it was announced that a long-requested Constantine 2 was in development.
Since the movie was first announced, however, we’ve heard very little. Keanu Reeves appeared on The Late Show with Steven Colbert last night where he thanked the host for playing a part in getting the sequel up and running. And while Constantine 2 isn’t looking to go in front of cameras soon, the actor confirmed the script is being worked on, saying…
The wait for a script for the upcoming DC movie has taken longer than probably anybody wants. Director Francis Lawrence admitted that last year’s writers’ strike was a significant reason for the delay in the Constantine script.
The script for Constantine 2 is currently being worked on by screenwriter Akiva Goldsman. He’s also working on the script for the upcoming I Am Legend sequel starring Michael B. Jordan, so his plate is pretty full. Based on what both Goldsman has said previously, and what Keanu says here, the work is being done, it's just unclear how close a script is to being done.
This is great news for not only fans of Constantine but also fans of DC Comics in general. As we speak James Gunn is working on Superman, already one of the biggest movies on the 2025 movie schedule. It’s also the beginning of Gunn’s new DCU on the big screen.
Just because Constantine was a stand-alone movie doesn’t mean that Constantine 2 can’t be incorporated into the new DCU. James Gunn has said that Peacemaker Season 2 will be part of the new DCU even though Season 1 is non-canon. Constantine 2 could certainly do something similar.
One way or another there has to be a conversation between James Gunn as the head of DC Films and the Constantine production team. The conversation regarding just how to handle the characters has to be something that is also taking place.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Even if Constantine 2 is considered an “Elseworlds” film and isn’t part of the larger cinematic universe, it will still be fantastic to see the long-development project finally happen. And the fact that there isn’t yet a script means that Tilda Swinton, who said she doesn’t expect to be in the movie because she hasn’t heard anything, could still very much be part of the story. It’s unlikely any conversations with the potential cast will happen until there’s a finished script.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.