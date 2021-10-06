Kevin Feige Has Nice Things To Say About Bob Chapek Even Amidst Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit Brouhaha

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, especially throughout Phase Three’s massively successful run. But Phase Four started off with some drama , as Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for money lost during Black Widow’s two-tiered release. That’s since been settled, and Kevin Feige has nice things to say about Disney CEO Bob Chapek despite the ScarJo lawsuit Brouhaha.

Black Widow marked the first movie installment in the MCU’s Phase Four, and it was released both in theaters and streaming on Disney+. Unfortunately the box office had a steep decline after the first weekend, and the blockbuster was seemingly pirated as well. While Bob Chapek has been making headlines when commenting on the now-settled Scarlett Johansson lawsuit, MCU architect Kevin Feige recently tipped his hat to the Disney exec, saying:

I think he is a creative guy, a nice guy, a real guy [who gives] just enough of an opinion to give good feedback.

Well, there you have it. While some studios have gotten criticism for interrupting the vision of its filmmakers, Kevin Feige doesn’t feel that pressure from Bob Chapek and the folks at Disney. On the contrary, he thinks the amount of questions and opinions offered are exclusively helpful from Chapek.

Kevin Feige’s comments to THR help to show what it’s really like working within the behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while there are occasionally missteps and drama like Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit or the temporary firing of James Gunn, Feige seems to have a great working relationship with the powers that be at Disney. And that includes one Bob Chapek.

Being a CEO isn’t always a job that allows one to flex their creative muscles, but Kevin Feige seems to think quite highly of Bob Chapek’s unique perspective. And since the MCU is telling larger than life stories that are also interconnected, some strong minds are required to make each new installment into a reality.

It’s unclear exactly how much money was involved in the Scarlett Johansson settlement with Disney, but smart money says the new mother was able to make up some of the money lost during Black Widow’s disappointing release. Both she and the studio have made amicable statements, and Johansson will continue producing Disney’s upcoming Tower of Terror movie .

Regardless, it seems clear that Scarlett Johansson’s time as Black Widow has officially come to an end. It should be interesting to see how Florence Pugh’s Yelena factors into future stories, and if she takes on the official mantle of her sister.