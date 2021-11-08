Looks Like Black Panther 2 Has Added A What If..? Star

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is shaping up to be a key part of Marvel’s Phase Four slate. Unfortunately, the sequel has experienced multiple delays due to a number of factors. In addition, there has seemingly been an interesting casting development for the upcoming sequel. A recent report suggest that the film may have added a star from the animated Marvel Studios series What If...?.

Lake Bell, who most fans likely know for voicing the animated Black Widow for the Disney+ series, was spotted shooting scenes for Wakanda Forever. ComicBook.com got its hands on the behind-the-scenes photos that were leaked online, which seem to reveal Bell’s involvement in the sequel. And as you'd expect, there's currently no indication as to who the actress might be playing. This would be a solid pick-up for the production and seemingly indicates that Marvel Studios is keeping it in the family, as far as casting is concerned. Though one would assume she'll be playing a totally different character from her animated version of Natasha Romanoff.

The Black Panther follow-up has assembled a strong cast thus far. Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) will be in on some of the action before her Disney+ series premieres, and it should make for an exciting introduction. She'll be joined by I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, who is playing a still-unknown role. Plot details are also under wraps at the moment, but rumors suggest the story could have major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The exciting report of Lake Bell seemingly joining the movie follows some not-so-good news. The production recently had to shut down for the remainder of the year, as Letitia Wright is still dealing with the effects of her on-set injury from August. Before film was paused, reports claimed that the actress was reportedly spreading anti-vaccination information. The star later came out and refuted the rumors.

Though production has been halted, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever appears to be right on track to meet its release date. And fans can take comfort knowing that franchise stars Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o have returned along with Letitia Wright. With returning castmates and multiple additions, the world of Wakanda should expand greatly in the sequel. These pieces should help director Ryan Coogler craft a film that pays ample tribute the late Chadwick Boseman.

Following this recent report on Lake Bell, one would imagine that fans will begin to speculate away on her role. Hopefully, the underrated actress has a part that truly allows her to shine. Moviegoers will just have to wait until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November. 11, 2022 to find out who she's playing. But in the meantime, you can stream Black Panther and Marvel's What If...? on Disney+.