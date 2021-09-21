Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Gives Update After Letitia Wright’s Wakanda Forever Injury

When on-set accidents happen, it can send viewers and the press into a panic. In recent years, these accidents have led to dire consequences and lawsuits. So, when news broke that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Letitia Wright suffered an injury, fans were frantic to know what happened. But there hasn’t been too much information released, which is usual for Marvel projects. After weeks without any information, Wright’s costar Angela Bassett gave viewers an update on the actress’s current situation.

As the queen of Wakanda, Angela Bassett formed a special bond with her onscreen daughter. So, if anybody would know about Letitia Wright’s status, it would be her. Of course, the Oscar nominee gave fans some information. In a recent update on Wright’s health, the 911 star said about her Black Panther 2 co-star:

She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad. You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go.

At least, Letitia Wright’s injury wasn’t as serious as many speculated. Suffering an injury did cast aside the theory that Wright is being replaced in the sequel after a controversy. Given her years in Hollywood, Angela Bassett wouldn’t be the person to downplay a severe injury. She’s dealt with some high-action moments in her decades-long career. So, she has experienced some productions slowing down due to injuries. Luckily, Wright seemed to be on the mend, according to the Gunpowder Milkshake star. But the actress wasn’t done divulging more information from the Black Panther 2 set.

After initially being uncertain about Black Panther 2’s direction, Angela Bassett was noticeably confident about the current script for the film. Of course, the uncertainty came from Chadwick Boseman not being a part of the sequel. That doesn’t mean his presence wasn’t felt on set, according to Bassett. That development wasn’t new given she has been easing fans’ concerns even before production started.

But now with the sequel in production, Angela Bassett has witnessed firsthand how the late Chadwick Boseman will still be felt. Bassett heaped praise on the screenwriters, including Ryan Coogler, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

You know, we still have Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote Black Panther one, so the two of them, these men, these brothers, they're going to bring it. They love Black Panther, they love what they started. As they say, 'Finish the way you started.' They started great and they're going to do this one well as well.

Thankfully, the return of Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole means the Black Panther sequel is well cared for. If they have Angela Bassett’s vote of confidence, that should be a good sign for Marvel fans. Moviegoers will have to wait until July 8, 2022 to see what the cast and crew have in store for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.