Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart And More X-Men Actors Are Returning To The MCU, And I'm Getting Even More Pumped For Avengers: Doomsday

News
By published

So many mutants!

Ian McKellen&#039;s Magneto and Patrick Stewart&#039;s Professor X in X-Men: Days of Future Past
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Today ended up being a big day for Avengers: Doomsday, one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Marvel Studios slowly unveiled the cast of Doomsday through showing the names of its actors on chairs, and it turns out that this movie will be a major platform for the X-Men to shine. Following the reveal of Kelsey Grammer reprising Beast, which follows his return to the role in The Marvels, more actors from the Fox-era of X-Men movies have been announced for Doomsday, including Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

I was already pretty excited for Avengers: Doomsday, much of which is because I’m intrigued to see what’s done with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. However, hearing so many actors who’ve played mutant heroes and villains in the past will also show up has me even pumped about the 2026 flick. Here’s who we can expect to see in Doomsday X-Men-wise:

  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellan - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit

Some of these people already have MCY experience, like Patrick Stewart appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Channing Tatum finally getting to portray Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine after the character’s solo movie was scrapped. Others, like Ian McKellen and James Marsden, haven’t played their characters in well over a decade, if not longer. Alan Cumming takes the prize for the longest gap in reprising his role, as he only ever played Nightcrawler, a.k.a. Kurt Wagner, in 2003’s X2: X-Men United.

Avengers: Doomsday may technically be spotlighting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but with the amount of X-Men actors confirmed to appear, this might as well count partly as an X-Men movie, right? Still, it’s not surprising that so many of these heroes and villains will appear. The opening up of the Marvel multiverse has allowed for mutants from other realities to appear. Not only that, but mutants have also been introduced into the main MCU reality through Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, the latter of whom is also confirmed to appear in Doomsday.

Keep in mind that just because these actors are all returning for Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t mean they’ll be playing the same versions of their characters from the older X-Men movies. Just like how the Beast we saw in The Marvels was clearly not the same one from X-Men: The Last Stand, the Professor X, Magneto, Nightcrawler, Mystique and Cyclops appearing could be from other corners of the Marvel multiverse. Maybe they even all live in the same universe as the new Beast. I think it’s probably safe to say, though that the Gambit appearing in Doomsday will be the same one who debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine.

More to come...

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Beast in The Marvels

Kelsey Grammer Is Returning As Beast In The MCU. Why I'm So Relieved As A Fan
Chris Hemsworth Chair

Marvel Live Blog: Avengers: Doomsday Cast Reveal Including Chris Hemsworth, The X-Men, And A Lot Of Chairs
Bruce Willis in Die Hard

32 Comedy Stars Who Later Starred In Action Movies And TV Shows
See more latest
Most Popular
Vin Diesel having a happy conversation in his garage while wearing his work shirt in Fast X.
Vin Diesel Reveals His 'One' Fast And Furious 'Regret' All These Years Later
From left to right: Cole Hauser as Rip, Kevin Costner as John and Luke Grimes as Kayce watching a rode in Yellowstone.
A New Yellowstone Spinoff Is Reportedly Coming To Network TV, And It'll Be Unlike Any Of The Other Shows
Pam Beesley, in The Office, drunkly accepting her award for &#039;Whitest Shoes in the Office&#039; proudly.
Chili's Reopened Its Scranton Location Timed To The Office's Anniversary, And I Can Feel God In This Announcement
Mikey Madison in Anora sitting on the couch and looking up at someone.
’I’m Not The Only One.’ Anora’s Mikey Madison Gets Real About How She Felt Being Naked While Filming On Set
Zendaya looking forward while wearing a strapless blue dress in Challengers.
Zendaya Just Signed On For A New Movie That I Think Could Really Put Her Musical Skills To The Test
Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby shocked with Fred at kitchen table n Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc
A Live-Action Scooby-Doo TV Show Is Happening At Netflix, And My Excitement Is Curbed By One Detail That Already Doesn't Sit Right
bruce willis on moonlighting
‘A Lot Of The World Knew Him As This Guy Who Carried A Gun’: Moonlighting Creator Talks Working With Bruce Willis And What Their Relationship Looks Like Now
Blake Lively in a nude dress at the Another Simple Favor SXSW premiere.
Fan Claims She Took A Video Of Blake Lively In A Hotel During SXSW Weekend. Then Weird Stuff Started Happening
Anita Dobson in Doctor Who
Russell T. Davies Confirmed Mrs. Flood's Return For Doctor Who's New Season, And I Couldn't Be More Curious By How He Worded It
Beast in The Marvels
Kelsey Grammer Is Returning As Beast In The MCU. Why I'm So Relieved As A Fan