Joe Locke Talks Young Avengers, The Character He Thinks Billy Would Get Along Well With, And Choosing Between Future Marvel Movies Or TV Shows

Marvel Studios has been guilty in the past of teasing future events in its mid-credits sequences , some of which lead to amazing plot arcs… and some of which don’t amount to anything. But given the amount of time and attention that Marvel Studios has been paying to the development and introduction of the Young Avengers, I have to believe that a movie or Disney+ series based around that ensemble is in the cards. Case in point, the end of the recent team up movie The Marvels literally has Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan recruiting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Nick Fury style, for a mission. Add that to the recent introductions of Hulk’s son Skaar, as well as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), and you have the makings of a team.

Now that Agatha All Along has reached its sixth episode, we know for a fact that Joe Locke is playing Billy Maximoff , Wanda’s son and the powerful hero Wiccan. He, too, was a member of the Young Avengers in the comics, so I posed the question to Locke during a recent conversation following Agatha Episode 6. To warm him up a little, I asked him – assuming that Young Avengers is happening in some form – which other MCU character he’s most excited to interact with. Locke had the choice between Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, Eli Bradley/Patriot, America Chavez or more. With those cards on the table, Locke told CinemaBlend:

Well, I hope it happens. I hope I get used in more Marvel things, but I don’t know anything about it. I think Ms. Marvel is a really cool character, and I think that her and Billy would get along well.

Given the fact that Ms. Marvel is sort of being set up as the Nick Fury of the Young Avengers, I think it’s safe to say that Billy Maximoff, if and when he joins this team of junior heroes, will have plenty of interaction with Kamala Khan. Watch this fun scene of Kamala recruiting Kate. It’s a tease of what’s to come.

Kate Bishop Meets Kamala (Ms.Marvel) - The Marvels Movie Scene Hd [Enhanced] - YouTube Watch On

Given the fact that Joe Locke is getting his introduction to the MCU through a multi-episode series, though, I then asked him if he’d prefer the upcoming Marvel project dedicated to the Young Avengers to be a movie or a show. And Locke candidly told me, straight up:

I mean, honestly, if I got the chance to do something like that, I don't think I'd care. A chance to play Billy again? I don't really mind what form it's in. Yeah. I had the best experience shooting, and I love playing the character, so I'd take it in any form.

Right now, we have two Avengers projects on the docket, and they are world-shattering concepts. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU, not to play Tony Stark, but to introduce Victor Von Doom . That will lead into what we assume will be a massive team-up movie in Avengers: Secret Wars. Will the Young Avengers be part of those exercises? Will they be tabled until those movies play out? Locke didn’t know. But I can assure you, Marvel Studios isn’t using valuable screen time to introduce Wiccan, Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Hulking, Patriot and more, and not team them up in a movie similar to next summer’s Thunderbolts .

Let’s see if Billy Maximoff’s twin brother Tommy is added to the mix by the time that Agatha All Along concludes its run on the Disney+ streaming service. And they we’ll see if there are any more developments on a possible Young Avengers project as Kevin Feige continues to reveal the secret plans of the MCU.