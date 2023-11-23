WandaVision Director Reacts To All Those Mephisto Rumors, But Now I Have Questions About His Upcoming Fantastic Four

Kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's television venture, WandaVision marked a groundbreaking moment, earning its place as one of the best Marvel shows. Serving as the epitome of water-cooler television, it sparked discussions and rampant theories about the identity of the show's ultimate antagonist. While the connection between "Agnes" and Agatha Harkness became evident early in the series, a web of intrigue surrounded the possibility of the demonic Mephisto orchestrating events, fueling the speculation and fan-driven narratives. While all the fan speculating was fun, according to director Matt Shakman, those theories missed the mark entirely. Now I have questions about all the fan speculation surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four .

WandaVision was a successful venture, elevating lesser-known Marvel characters with a blend of emotion and humor. However, its enduring impact lies in the fan theories that ultimately fell flat. Devoted superhero enthusiasts combed through each frame, anticipating the appearance of Mephisto, Marvel's version of the Devil, a pivotal character in the comics run that inspired the show. The absence of the evil baddie triggered a virtual uprising in certain internet circles. Speaking with Inverse , The Great veteran director addressed all that Mephisto speculation head-on, providing insight into the creative decisions behind WandaVision and putting to rest the notion that the villain was ever part of the plan. In his words:

There were some deep readings of the text that led to certain conclusions that were wrong. Mephisto was never a part of our plan. So that was a head-scratcher. But hey, he's a great character.

While Mephisto didn't appear in WandaVision, the persistent rumor mill continues, now linking Sacha Baron Cohen to the part in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. Though not explicitly noted as playing Mephisto, Cohen is cryptically referred to as the "Mystery Man" in Marvel's filing with the U.S. Copyright Office, and with Shakman calling him a great character, we know that fan speculation is bound to run rampant about the fan-favorite bad guy’s future.

Taking charge of The Fabulous First Family i n August 2022 , Matt Shakman finds himself amid various speculations regarding the superhero team. In August 2023, rumors arose about Matt Smith portraying Reed Richards , but recent buzz leans toward Pedro Pascal as the virtually confirmed Mr. Fantastic . A month before the Smith rumors, Vanessa Kirby expressed her enthusiasm for possibly playing Sue Storm, an "honor" she noted after rumored discussions with Marvel. This ongoing fan speculation adds anticipation to the It’s Always Sunny In Philadephia alum’s take on the long-running superhero family.

Shakman dropped hints about his highly-anticipated project, the subject of intense speculation since Marvel merged with 20th Century Fox . While the director remains tight-lipped, one certainty is his genuine dedication to the FF, intending to draw inspiration from the comic book history.

I’m not so much looking at the other movies, I'm looking at the comics themselves. I'm a huge comic book fan. I’ve been a big fan of the Fantastic Four since I was a kid. So going back to Kirby and Lee and Byrne and following all the way up to what's happening, certainly, Hickman and Waid and Ryan North, what he's been doing. I'm trying to figure out who these characters are to me and how to bring them to life in the best possible way, and that's really where I've started and how we've approached it.

So much to unpack and wonder about, right? As fans eagerly await the arrival of the House of Ideas’ first dysfunctional super family to hit the screens, we have to wait until Phase 6 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to find out what fan theories might hold weight with this property.

For now, we do know it is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025. Assumedly, Matt Shakman’s balancing act between honoring source material and delivering unexpected narratives is poised to make a significant impact. In the meantime, the internet’s speculative frenzy shows no signs of slowing down, adding to the excitement surrounding Marvel’s next big venture.