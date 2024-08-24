After Ryan Reynolds Spilled The Beans About Rob McElhenney’s Ill-Fated Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo, The It's Always Sunny Star Had A Funny Confirmation Post

Yeah, we’re still floored over all the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos Marvel Studios pulled off, but as time passes, we’re learning more and more about what other ideas were in the mix for the Deadpool 3 cast . As Ryan Reynolds confirmed this week, his Welcome To Wrexham buddy, Rob McElhenney, shot a scene for the Marvel film, but it didn’t make it into the movie. Following the revelation, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star had a funny response to the whole thing.

What Was Rob McElhenney’s Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo?

Ryan Reynolds continued to share behind-the-scenes tidbits of Deadpool and Wolverine on his Instagram this week with two photos of Rob McElhenney on the set of the movie as a TVA soldier. Check it out:

As Reynolds revealed (after a prior report suggested the actor would have a cameo ), Rob McElhenney was one of the many big stars to receive a role in Deadpool and Wolverine. However, in the edit, the filmmakers realized the actor’s sequence “wasn’t working” the way they intended it to.

Reynolds shared that he was “mortified” McElhenney flew all the way to London for a cameo that never hit the big screen. However, he’s happy his friend was with him on the set of the movie. As he continued, his “heart-rate slows” and his “nervous system stops yelling” when he’s around, and that in of itself was worth the trouble in his book.

After saying “RIP TVA Soldier” to Rob McElhenney’s lost role, he also answered a fan question about the specifics of the part on his Instagram story as well. In his words:

During the opening credits, Deadpool uses a TVA Soldier's Time Stick against him. That TVA Soldier is pruned and vanishes to The Void. This is the same TVA Soldier Rob is playing.

It sounds like McElhenney’s cameo would involve a comedic bit that would call back to the opening “Bye Bye Bye’ sequence as one of the soldiers he fights ends up in The Void and then runs into Deadpool following it. In a movie with a lot of bits, it makes sense that not every swing the movie took (even involving a close friend and great actor) hit.

The Funny Way McElhenney Confirmed His Cut Deadpool Role

Rob McElhenney responded to the behind-the-scenes revelation from Reynolds with a totally on-brand comment. Check it:

How am I supposed to go back to writing dick jokes today? 😭

Surely, Rob McElhenney was well aware of his cut cameo prior to the movie’s release, and he understands that not every silly joke can make the cut. The actor also posted the set photo on his Instagram story alongside some photos of himself and Reynolds – one of which was from a fun Wham! spoof a fan did of the pair .

The It’s Always Sunny actor also posted the other on-set photo alongside another image of him and Reynolds with some broken heart emojis. Hey, if you almost had a role in one of the biggest 2024 movies , you’d be a little hurt, too!

At the end of the day, it sounds like the Welcome To Wrexham friends simply love working together no matter the outcome. While it would have been awesome to see Rob McElhenney in Deadpool and Wolverine, it sounds like he’ll get the chance to shine in the bonus features when the movie hits homes.