Rob McElhenney Will Reportedly Cameo In Deadpool 3, And Always Sunny Fans Know Exactly How They Want Him To Show Up In The MCU

Most viewers know Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are friends and the celebrated co-owners of Wrexham AFC. The two stars haven’t appeared in other projects besides the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham together. However, things changed as McElhenney will reportedly make a cameo in Deadpool 3 among other rumored cameos. This revelation led It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans to post about who they want him to appear as in the MCU.

(Image credit: FX)

Rob McElhenney And Ryan Reynolds Were On The Set Of Deadpool 3 Together

The MCU conversation became a thing after McElhenney made a surprise visit to the Deadpool 3 set in a Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 episode "Temporary." The meetup was convenient as Reynolds filmed the threequel in London while planning the soccer team’s season. The Deadpool star made the meeting happen by promising his Wrexham AFC co-owner a secret cameo in the latest installment.

Of course, the show couldn’t reveal anything new about Deadpool and Wolverine due to Marvel’s infamous veil of secrecy. While the two friends rested between scenes, they treated us with some witty banter about McElhenney’s MCU cameo:

McElhenney : It’s super comfortable making superhero movies.

: It’s super comfortable making superhero movies. Reynolds : I know. Thanks for making a cameo – a super secret cameo. I would just like [to say] for the record that Rob has never invited me do Sunny in Philadelphia or Mythic Quest or his podcast or any of his many multimedia ventures.

: I know. Thanks for making a cameo – a super secret cameo. I would just like [to say] for the record that Rob has never invited me do Sunny in Philadelphia or Mythic Quest or his podcast or any of his many multimedia ventures. McElhenney [pointing toward the camera] : You said yes to this.

: You said yes to this. Reynolds: And it’s been hell.

While the two actors star in the soccer docuseries together, it appears Reynolds wants an invite to one (or all) of McElhenney’s projects in the future. Given the casual banter between the two friends, Reynolds might be a good fit for an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cameo (or recurring role).

Viewers did get a peek at the Aways Sunny star’s costume suggesting he might be one of the TVA soldiers previewed in the explosive Deadpool 3 trailer. Now, fans won’t have to wait long to see what this cameo is, as Deadpool & Wolverine is up next on the slate of upcoming Marvel movies (it hits movie theaters on July 26).

(Image credit: FX)

What Does The Always Sunny Fandom Want To See In Rob McElhenney’s MCU Debut?

Of course, Rob McElhenney’s MCU cameo is shrouded in mystery. That only fueled fan theories as the Always Sunny fandom began thinking of ways for Ronald “Mac” McDonald to appear in Deadpool 3. One X user couldn’t help but rejoice over the possibility of Deadpool interacting with the Sunny in Philadelphia crew after watching the Welcome to Wrexham clip, saying:

i hope rob shows up as mac bc deadpool gets dragged into the sunnyverse somehow while he’s at the tva or something unserious like that PLS https://t.co/HdvpM1EDKCMay 24, 2024

While one viewer wanted an Always Sunny-Deadpool crossover, others wanted the lovable tough guy to join the MCU in some hilarious ways. @SJTimes13 hopped on X to propose a comeback for a beloved Mac era in the project on the 2024 movie schedule, commenting:

FAT MAC JOINING THE AVENGERS

The return of Fat Mac might please some diehard Always Sunny fans. Other fans of the FX comedy echoed the need for Mac in the MCU, for example, @mjarbo's X post said:

If he's not Mac, no one will care lol

Other Always Sunny viewers joined on the “Mac in the MCU” bandwagon by leaving comments like this:

you’re onto something hereMay 24, 2024

Other Sunny in Philadelphia viewers wanted the rest of the Paddy’s Pub gang involved in Marvel officially. @Navxrroo hopped on X to use the legendary Charlie Day investigation wall GIF to post their proposed casting for the gang in the MCU:

WE GETTING ITS ALWAYS SUNNY IN FANTASTIC FOUR Mac - Mr. Fantastic Dee - Sue Storm Dennis - Johnny Storm Charlie - Ben Grimm

It sounded like the viewers wanted The Gang as Marvel’s first family over the official cast for the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot.

Rob McElhenney popping up in Deadpool 3 opened a world of endless possibilities for Always Sunny fans, because, in the multiverse, anything is possible.

While viewers wait to spot Rob McElhenney in Deadpool & Wolverine, they can continue watching him and Ryan Reynolds every Thursday on Welcome to Wrexham at 10 p.m. ET on FX or through a Hulu subscription. Follow up the soccer docuseries by watching It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on the streamer.