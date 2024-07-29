12 Of Deadpool & Wolverine's Biggest Cameos And 7 You May Have Missed

SPOILER WARNING: The following article will straight-up ruin just about all of the best Deadpool & Wolverine cameos, so if you have not seen the movie, but still intend on reading this, don’t say we did not warn you.

For some fans, epic and even funny superhero movie cameos are the best part of any comic book flick. The new superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine has them by the crapload thanks to a script that takes full advantage of the MCU’s recent experimentation with multiverse travel and allows Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s X-Man to interact with both new Marvel movie characters and favorites from the 20th Century Fox era.

In case there are any character or celebrity sightings that slipped past you or went over your head, we will we cover the most crucial examples later in this article. However, first, we will take a closer look at the Deadpool & Wolverine cameos that made the most jaw-dropping impact.

Deadpool & Wolverine's Biggest Cameos

Jon Favreau As Happy Hogan

Early on in Deadpool & Wolverine, we see a 2018-era Wade Wilson seeking a chance to become part of the Avengers in a meeting with Happy Hogan (Iron Man director Jon Favreau). Things do not go in the Merc’s favor, however, when Tony Stark’s former right-hand man points out that his request to join the world’s greatest heroes is more self-serving and should be selfless.

Henry Cavill As The Cavillrine

Deadpool’s search for a variant of Logan who could save his dying timeline brings him face to face with several unique versions of the adamantium-clawed mutant, who are all played by Jackman, of course… except for one. Previous rumors of Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant proved to be true, with the former Superman actor appearing extra bulky in the role of, as Deadpool dubs him “the Cavillrine.”

Chris Evans As Johnny Storm

Chris Evans’ cameo just might be the most surprising of all because we — and Deadpool — assume we are seeing his return as Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America. That is, until he shouts “Flame on!”, reveals his Fantastic Four outfit and confirms he is reprising his first Marvel movie character, Johnny Storm, a.k.a The Human Torch. Sadly, the reprisal also proves brief after Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) takes his skin off for talking shit, which Deadpool proves was not his fault in Deadpool & Wolverine’s end-credits scene.

Aaron Stanford As Pyro

Johnny Storm is unable to defend himself after his incendiary abilities are absorbed by one of Cassandra’s lead henchpeople, Pyro. Aaron Stanford returns to play the fire-manipulating mutant whom he first portrayed in one of the best X-Men movies, X2: X-Men United.

Tyler Mane As Sabretooth

After playing Victor “Sabretooth” Creed in 2000’s X-Men, Tyler Mane was replaced in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine — which more deeply explored his and Logan’s relationship as brothers — with Liev Schreiber. For Deadpool & Wolverine, the former professional wrestler got to put the fangs back on for another, overdue showdown with Jackman’s Wolverine that sees him lose his head… literally.

Toad

Another X-Men movies alum serving Cassandra’s will is Toad, named for his inhumanly long tongue, who is portrayed by an unidentified actor this time. Had Ray Park reprised the character, that could have given Deadpool a perfect opportunity to poke fun at the actor’s more iconic role: Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

Juggernaut

Another Fox-era Marvel version of an X-Men character showing up as a Nova henchperson is Juggernaut, whose helmet proves to be a vital instrument in helping Deadpool and Wolverine escape The Void. Vinnie Jones, who previously played the mutant in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, does not reprise the role here, but it was a fun callback, even if Reynolds previously voiced a CGI Juggernaut in Deadpool 2.

Jennifer Garner As Elektra

Deadpool and Wolverine eventually cross paths with another group of Fox-era Marvel movie characters, including Elektra Natchios, played by Jennifer Garner. The actor previously portrayed the assassin in 2003’s Daredevil opposite her future ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in the title role — whose absence is mentioned in a cheeky bit — and in her own self-titled spinoff from 2005.

Wesley Snipes As Blade

Also part of Elektra’s group is Wesley Snipes as the title role from the original Blade movies, which — despite rumors that Snipes would appear — was also quite a surprise, considering Reynolds told IGN there was tension between them on the Blade: Trinity set. The film also sees Snipes reference Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali by toutin himself as the one and only Blade there will ever be.

Channing Tatum As Gambit

Years ago, Fox attempted a movie starring Channing Tatum as X-Men character Remy LaBeau, a.k.a. Gambit, that never made it out of development hell. However, Tatum would finally portray the mutant card shark in a hilarious Deadpool & Wolverine appearance that sees him don a sometimes indecipherable Cajun accent.

Dafne Keen As Laura/X-23

Perhaps the one cameo with the most emotional heft is Dafne Keen, reprising her role from 2017’s Logan as Laura, otherwise known X-23, who is a young, clawed woman made from Logan’s DNA. She helps encourage the disillusioned mutant to step up and be the hero he failed to be in his own timeline.

Wunmi Mosaku As Hunter B-15

Outside of Happy Hogan, the one other major MCU character to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine is Hunter B-15, played by Wunmi Mosaku. It is nice to see her in her fully-fledged position as the leader of TVA, who thanks Wade and Logan for their help saving the Marvel Multiverse.

Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos You Might Have Missed

Psylocke

Another one of the classic X-Men movie characters employed by Cassandra in The Void is Psylocke, who is seen mostly in the background. In fact, we are not even sure who portrayed the telekinetic mutant, but we are pretty sure it was neither Mei Mleançon from X-Men: The Last Stand, nor Olivia Munn from X-Men: Apocalypse.

Lady Deathstrike

We are also not sure who dons the retractable fingernails to play Lady Deathstrike in Deadpool & Wolverine, but it does not appear to be X2’s Kelly Hu. Perhaps this version of the mutant is different from the one Logan killed in that film.

Blake Lively As Lady Deadpool

There were plenty of rumors about who would play Lady Deadpool, including Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. The latter turned out to be true and was confirmed in the film’s credits, but a part of us wishes we could have seen Reynolds’ real-life spouse in the Lady Deadpool suit rather than just voice her.

Matthew McConaughey As Cowboy Deadpool

We also never got to see who played a Western version of the Merc known as Cowboy Deadpool. However, audiences who listened closely enough to his few lines might have been able to recognize the voice of Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey.

Nathan Fillion As Headpool

Nathan Fillion can now add a third name to the list of multiple MCU characters he has played, following “Monstrous Inmate” and Karja in the first and third Guardians of the Galaxy movies, respectively. The former Firefly cast member voices Headpool, which also marks the second time he has played a disembodied head, following his role on Santa Clarita Diet.

Inez Reynolds As Kidpool

A younger, but still equally foul-mouthed variant of Wade Wilson known as Kidpool has a very close connection to Reynolds and Lively. He is played by the power couple’s oldest son, Inez.

Paul Mullin As Welshpool

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a Deadpool variant bearing the flag of Wales on his outfit. This one is called Welshpool and, as Reynolds confirmed on X, he is played by Paul Mullin — a professional footballer from the Wrexham AFC, which is owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

We can’t remember the last time a great superhero movie blew us away with so many insane cameos like this. Catch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters now!