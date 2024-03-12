‘Absolutely Chaotic’: Ant-Man 3 Actress Compares Working On The Marvel Threequel To Her Time On The Mandalorian
Katy O'Brian's contributed to both the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.
2023 was a big year for actress Katy O’Brian, who’s known from shows like Z Nation and Black Lighting. First, she got to double dip into the Marvel pool by playing Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, having previously contributed to the MCU by playing Kimball in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7. Additionally O’Brian reprised Elia Kane in The Mandalorian Season 3, with the character having an especially meaty role in the episode “The Convert.” As it turns out, the actress’ experiences on these major franchises couldn’t be more different from one another, with O’Brian describing working on Quantumania as “absolutely chaotic.”
The 31st of the Marvel movies in order opened to mixed critical reception in February 2023 (CinemaBlend’s Ant-Man 3 review rated it just 2 out of 5 stars), and it also underperformed commercially, making just a little over $476 million worldwide. O’Brian starred as Jentorra, a warrior living in the Quantum Realm, and as she explained to EW, she and the other actors had to endure a lot of last-minute changes during the shoot:
Katy O’Brian added that the people she worked with on the third Ant-Man movie couldn’t have been more “lovely,” as she was worried that she’d be ignored or feel out of place, but those around her “ just always made it as welcoming as possible.” As least that aspect of the production was pleasant for her, but otherwise, it sounds like the overall experience was pretty stressful. Following Quantumania’s release, Marvel Studios was reportedly “really shook” by the negative reaction to it because the company thought it had something “good.”
Ironically, O’Brian’s experience on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was exactly what she expected coming aboard The Mandalorian would be like, but it was quite the opposite. Here’s how she described what it was like working on the Star Wars TV show, which, like Quantumania and most of the MCU’s offerings, can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription:
Elia Kane was introduced in The Mandalorian Season 2 as an Imperial officer under Grand Moff Gideon’s command, and while it initially looked in Season 3 liked she’d been rehabilitated by the New Republic’s amnesty program, that proved not to be the case at all. She was still taking orders from Gideon and secretly sabotaged the mind-wiping process done on Dr. Penn Pershing, whom she pretended to befriend. She was last seen communicating with Gideon over hologram about the Mandalorians’ latest activities, and her current whereabouts are unknown. Per O'Brian's comment, it sounds like creator Jon Favreau and his team have done a good job of ensuring that the making of The Mandalorian goes as seamlessly as possible for her and the rest of the onscreen talent.
While it seems doubtful that Katy O’Brian will ever reprise Jentorra given that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t on the books and there’s no indication we’ll return to the Quantum Realm in another project, if the actress is brought back, fingers crossed that things go more smoothly for her the next time around. As for Elia Kane, it’s also unclear if she’ll pop back up, but with The Mandalorian & Grogu greenlit for a theatrical release, that’s as good a place as any for her to pop back up. The same goes for The Mandalorian Season 4, although it hasn’t been clarified yet if that’s still happening now that that the movie is in development.
As always, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the latest news on both upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows, as well as the lineup of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. Katy O’Brian’s newest movie, Love Lies Bleeding, is playing in theaters now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest