Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Has Finished Filming, Here's How The Director Celebrated

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp may be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest superheroes (when the former isn’t going giant-sized, that is), but their film series is anything but. Having last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, these heroes will finally return to center stage for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The threequel kicked off principal photography in late July, and now director Peyton Reed has announced that filming is officially complete.

As has become customary with major motion pictures, Peyton Reed went on social media to commemorate this stage of the filmmaking process reaching its conclusion. Here’s how Reed shared with the public on Twitter that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is done rolling cameras:

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to…(Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakxNovember 23, 2021 See more

That is some cool artwork of Ant-Man and Wasp in action! While it stands to reason Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has reshoots lined up at a later date, as is a common practice with Marvel movies, the main filming period is now over. As such, Quantumania enters the post-production phase, where the movie is edited together, visual effects are added, music is thrown in, the list goes on. With over a year and a half to go until Quantumania’s release, Peyton Reed and his team certainly aren’t lacking for time to put together the best product possible.

Along with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s other returning faces include Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. We’ll also reunite with Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, who’s played this time around by Freaky’s Kathryn Newton, and Bill Murray has been cast as a yet-to-be-revealed character. Oh, and let’s not forget Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, and will take part in Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror, a variant of the man who created the Time Variance Authority.

Plot-wise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania remains an enigma, although it’s worth mentioning that Rick and Morty’s Jeff Loveness wrote the script. Going off the title, it’s obvious the Quantum Realm will factor heavily into the narrative. Not only has that other dimension been a key aspect of the Ant-Man film series, it also allowed the superheroes who weren’t turned to dust by Thanos to go back in time and retrieve other versions of the Infinity Stone to undo The Mad Titan’s genocide during Avengers: Endgame. Who knows what kind of surprises the Quantum Realm hold in store next?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now slated to arrive on July 28, 2023.