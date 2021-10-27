Bill Murray Reveals That He Is In An Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe exponentially growing every single year, it feels like we will eventually hit a point where every actor in Hollywood has a part in the superhero franchise. It's actually part of the charm at this point to see certain stars in comic book movies that one would never have expected to see in comic book movies. The latest example of this is Bill Murray, who has revealed that he has a part in one of the MCU's upcoming blockbusters.

SPOILER WARNING: If you really don't want to know what Marvel movie Bill Murray is going to be in and maintain the surprise for the big screen, you should not read any further!

Currently promoting his new movie The French Dispatch, Bill Murray recently did an interview with German newspaper FAZ (via The Wrap) and he bluntly let it slip that he has a role in 2023's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Explaining why, he said that he took the part because he formed a great bond with director Peyton Reed, saying,

I made a Marvel movie recently. I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever,” he said according to translations of the interview. “Anyways, some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him. He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is damn good.

