Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed Teases Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot While Reflecting His Own Plans For The Characters

Since the superhero movies took off in the 2000s, there have been multiple iterations of Marvel’s First Family, The Fantastic Four. Of course, now, Marvel is working on the Fantastic Four reboot with WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman set to direct after Jon Watts stepped away from the project. With that in mind, there haven’t been frequent updates on the superhero film. But Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed might’ve just teased some exciting news about the film.

Reed has been a major contributor to the MCU through the Ant-Man film series. The third installment is gearing up to be one of 2023’s upcoming blockbusters. But the Bring It On director seemed as giddy as the fans about the dysfunctional superhero family finally joining the MCU. More than anything, the film and TV director was more than ready to see Shakman’s vision for the group. But being part of the MCU family gives Reed a chance to preview new projects as he threw out a nice teaser to Somos Geeks.

Matt Shakman is gonna do great. And I’ve seen initial artwork for the Fantastic Four, stuff around the Marvel offices. It’s gonna be great.

While he didn’t spill any major secrets, the director gave fans a nice little peek into the long-awaited reboot. Just hearing about the design would make anyone want to know more about the film. There are already multiple rumors surrounding the MCU reboot, including how the group’s archnemesis Doctor Doom will be used in the film. The latest update only scratches the surface of what Marvel’s First Family might bring to the MCU. The film is poised to be an important story in Phase 6 with a release date of February 14, 2025.

Reed’s excitement over the Fantastic Four reboot didn’t just appear upon Marvel head Kevin Feige making the big announcement. The Yes Man director has a proven track record with the superhero family that goes back two decades. He was originally set to direct the original 2005 film before being replaced by Tim Story in 2004. The filmmaker went on to explain how his work with the Ant-Man franchise helped him reconnect with the family-like superhero group.

I developed Fantastic Four 22 years ago for about a year, way pre-Marvel [Studios]. And at that time, Fox didn’t want to make the movie as big as these movies now are. So, I think I kind of channeled my passion for Fantastic Four into the Ant-Man movies. Because you know, they’re both stories about families of superheroes. To me, 20 years is a long time, and I want someone else to do Fantastic Four.

At least, Reed is championing Shakman’s vision for the Fantastic Four instead of downplaying the latter’s efforts. After his vision didn’t come to the big screen, it appeared the director has moved on from his previous experience. It will be fun to see if Ant-Man and co. have interactions with the superhero family in the future.

But Peyton Reed has a bigger task at hand right now with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropping in theaters on February 17, 2023. Before the sequel premieres, check out what upcoming Marvel movies you can expect from Phases 5 and 6.