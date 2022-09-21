Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken Another Big Step Forward After Signing On New Director Matt Shakman

The days of the Fantastic Four no longer being available to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are long gone. In July 2019, several months after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was completed, it was announced that an MCU-set Fantastic Four movie was in development, and at D23 earlier this month, it was confirmed that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman has taken over as the project’s writer. Now Fantastic Four has taken another big step forward by scoring its writers.

Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are attached to write the Fantastic Four reboot, with Deadline reporting that they have actually been involved with this upcoming Marvel movie “for some time,” even before Matt Shakman came aboard. While Kaplan and Springer are new to the Hollywood writing scene, they’ve apparently already made quite a splash by selling numerous spec scripts over the last year and penning the forthcoming Warner Bros. comedy Disaster Wedding, which is being directed by Palm Springs’ Max Barbakow. Kaplan and Springer will meet with Shakman to make they’re all on the same page with Fantastic Four, and from there the duo will start putting the script together.

Now that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are preparing to write Fantastic Four, Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, are next set to start looking for the actors who will lead the reboot. While John Krasinski did appear as Earth-838’s Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, earlier this year in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there’s no guarantee that he’ll reprise the main version of the stretchy superhero. After all, as we’ve seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki, variants/doppelgängers don’t always look alike.

This will be the first Fantastic Four movie since the 2015 reboot starring Miles Teller, Kata Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell, which ended up being a critical and commercial disappointment, resulting in plans for a sequel being scrapped. As far as the next reboot goes, originally the plan was for Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies, to helm Fantastic Four. However, in April 2020, Watts announced he was exiting the project, and has since signed on to work on the Jude- Law-led Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

