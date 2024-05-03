Anthony Mackie Opens Up About Sam Wilson’s Relationship With The MCU’s New Falcon In Captain America: Brave New World

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, both on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters is Captain America: Brave New World, which will be the first installment of the franchise starring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Cap. And the Hurt Locker actor recently opened up about Sam's relationship with the MCU's new Falcon in Captain America 4.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, but fans are eager to see how the change of the guard affects the movie, and the overall MCU. The cast of Captain America 4 obviously includes Anthony Mackie, and he's joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres / Falcon. While speaking with EW about the upcoming blockbuster, Mackie addressed the connection between Sam and Joaquín, offering:

They're evenly yoked. They're both military guys. I was his commanding officer. We have more of a friendship as opposed to the way I admired Steve or the way I didn't like Bucky.

Well, I'm intrigued. It looks like we'll be seeing yet another version of what it's like when Sam Wilson has a superheroic partner. And this time it sounds like Captain America and The Falcon will operate more as peers, rather than the status dynamics that were at play with both Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes. Suddenly the wait for the movie's release feels longer to me.

Those of us hardcore fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember that the new Falcon actor was introduced during Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series. Danny Ramirez's Joaquín was a major ally to the title characters throughout the series, but we didn't see him actually take flight as The Falcon. So it should be interesting to see how he goes from solider to bonafide superhero, just as his predecessor did.

The ending of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier saw Sam Wilson debut as the new Captain America, complete with the shield and his signature wings. But he's doing so without ever taking the Super Soldier Serum, which should make him much more vulnerable than Steve Rogers was throughout his tenure. And as such, the action sequence's stakes in Captain America 4 will presumably feel higher.

There are countless questions about what might go down when Captain America: Brave New World finally hits theaters in February. The movie has a number of connections to The Incredible Hulk, which has inspired a number of rumors and theories about what might go down. That includes chatter that we might see Red Hulk inspired in live-action for the first time.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.