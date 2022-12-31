Captain America: New World Order: An Updated Cast List, Including Anthony Mackie And Harrison Ford

Chris Evans’ run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean that we’re done seeing Captain America movies. Among the many exciting titles that the franchise has in the works as part of Phase 5 is Captain America: New World Order – which is being directed by Julius Onah based on a script by Dalan Musson and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman. The blockbuster won’t be coming to theaters until 2024, but already the project has assembled an impressive ensemble cast.

So who are the actors presently attached to star in Captain America: New World Order? We’ve crafted a breakdown of the cast for you below, and we’ll continue to provide updates as more names are added. For now, here are all of the stars set to appear in the 2024 film.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie

Back in 2014, Anthony Mackie made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and since then he has been on a wild ride through the canon. After flying high with the moniker Falcon, he is now the MCU’s newest Captain America, and it’s him – not Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers – who is referenced in the title of Captain America: New World Order. The story will serve as a follow-up to the story told in the Disney+ original series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (where Wilson embraces the mantle bestowed upon him), and it will mark Mackie’s seventh time appearing in a Marvel blockbuster.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Danny Ramirez

Deepening the connection between Captain America: New World Order and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is Danny Ramirez, who made his MCU debut as Joaquín Torres on the Disney+ original series. Appearing in five of the six episodes, Torres has been established as an ally of Sam Wilson’s who serves as a liaison between the Avenger and the United States Air Force. In 2022, Ramirez starred as an ace fighter pilot alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, but we’ll have to wait and see if he gets a similar opportunity in his first Marvel blockbuster (his role in the film confirmed at D23 Expo 2022). In the comics, Torres takes on the mantle of Falcon, and fingers are crossed that the new Cap will pass on the title to his friend in the 2024 movie.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Carl Lumbly

We could call Sam Wilson the second Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that wouldn’t technically be correct. There was a different hero who was given the famed Super Soldier Serum after Steve Rogers disappeared during World War II, and while he proved his worth in combat, his reward for his service was imprisonment and experimentation. This is the tragic story of Isaiah Bradley as told in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Carl Lumbly will be back to reprise the character in Captain America: New World Order. Lumbly was announced as part of the movie’s ensemble at D23 Expo 2022, and we’ll see him in the MCU again following his role in the Netflix miniseries The Fall Of The House Of Usher (which reunites Lumbly with Doctor Sleep writer/director Mike Flanagan).

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Tim Blake Nelson

For a long time it seemed like Louis Letterrier’s The Incredible Hulk was a forgotten chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the canon has been embracing it more and more as of late. Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination returned in both Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and now Tim Blake Nelson is set to come back as Samuel Sterns a.k.a. The Leader in Captain America: New World Order (another part confirmed at D23 Expo 2022). When we last saw Sterns in the MCU, his head was bubbling after a wound was exposed to Hulk blood – but we have no idea what the character has been up to for the last decade.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Harrison Ford

In March 2022, it was announced that William Hurt had passed away, but his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, will live on, and he will next appear in Captain America: New World Order. Now set to play the role is Harrison Ford, whose casting became official in October 2022. Ford is presently starring opposite Helen Mirren in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 on Paramount+, and has Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny coming out in 2023. In addition to playing Ross in Captain America 4, the beloved actor will reprise the part in 2024’s Thunderbolts.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shira Haas

You may not know Shira Haas’ name now, but that will very likely change following her arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring in Captain America: New World Order. Haas has spent most of her career working in film and television in Israel, though she starred with Jessica Chastain in Niki Caro’s The Zookeeper’s Wife from 2017 and opposite Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix in Garth Davis’ 2018 film Mary Magdalene. At D23 Expo 2022 is was announced that the actor will be playing Ruth Bat-Seraph a.k.a. Sabra in Captain America 4, who is a superhuman Mossad agent introduced in Marvel Comics back in 1980.

We will surely continue to learn about more actors in the Captain America: New World Order cast as we get closer to the film starting production, and we will continue to update this feature as new names are announced.