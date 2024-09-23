Avengers’ Sebastian Stan Responds To Ongoing Marvel Criticism ‘It’s Just F—ing Hard’
Making superhero movies is harder than it looks.
Criticism of upcoming MCU movies has become increasingly popular. As the franchise expands across film and TV, industry heavyweights like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have voiced concerns about the impact of superhero films. Scorsese famously compared Marvel movies to "theme parks" and argued they shouldn't "invade" cinemas. At the same time, Tarantino claimed he’d never direct an MCU flick and that the pictures have shifted focus from movie stars to characters. Now Sebastian Stan, known for his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, is speaking out against the rising criticism of upcoming superhero movies, admitting, “It’s just f–ing hard.”
In a candid interview with Variety, the Avengers veteran shared his thoughts on these critiques, taking a firm but reflective stance. He acknowledged that while everyone is entitled to their opinion, the iconic comic book studio franchise plays a significant role in the overall health of the film industry. He told the publication:
Stan emphasized the economic importance of the shared universe of flicks, noting that superhero movies have been a massive success, helping fund projects outside the genre. These blockbusters fuel Hollywood’s machinery, ensuring that indie films and lower-budget movies continue to be made.
He continued his defense by describing the "House of Ideas" and their contributions to Hollywood as an "artery" running through the entire system, essential for the industry's functioning. Stan continued:
It’s understandable that Sebastian feels protective. His comments come during a challenging period for the superhero powerhouse, as the studio faces several box office disappointments and declining viewership for its shows that are available with Disney+ subscription. Marvel Studios' Co-President, Louis D’Esposito, has acknowledged it’s been a “rough time” for the company, which is working to recover from high-profile setbacks like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion.
The Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor's protectiveness of the long-running superhero saga hasn’t stopped him from exploring new ventures. In fact, he’s become more focused on pursuing diverse and challenging projects in recent years. He explained:
Sebastian Stan’s next project The Apprentice certainly fits that description, especially considering all its pre-release buzz. Set for the 2024 movie schedule, releasing on October 11, 2024, the film sees Stan, who was in peak Avengers shape, take on the bold role of controversial politician and former president Donald Trump. Still, don’t worry. He will also return to the MCU, appearing as Bucky again when the upcoming Thunderbolts* hits theaters in 2025.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.