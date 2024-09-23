Avengers’ Sebastian Stan Responds To Ongoing Marvel Criticism ‘It’s Just F—ing Hard’

Criticism of upcoming MCU movies has become increasingly popular. As the franchise expands across film and TV, industry heavyweights like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have voiced concerns about the impact of superhero films. Scorsese famously compared Marvel movies to "theme parks" and argued they shouldn't "invade" cinemas . At the same time, Tarantino claimed he’d never direct an MCU flick and that the pictures have shifted focus from movie stars to characters. Now Sebastian Stan, known for his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, is speaking out against the rising criticism of upcoming superhero movies , admitting, “It’s just f–ing hard.”

In a candid interview with Variety , the Avengers veteran shared his thoughts on these critiques, taking a firm but reflective stance. He acknowledged that while everyone is entitled to their opinion, the iconic comic book studio franchise plays a significant role in the overall health of the film industry. He told the publication:

It's become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]. And that's fine. Everyone's got an opinion. But they're a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well.

Stan emphasized the economic importance of the shared universe of flicks, noting that superhero movies have been a massive success, helping fund projects outside the genre. These blockbusters fuel Hollywood’s machinery, ensuring that indie films and lower-budget movies continue to be made.

He continued his defense by describing the "House of Ideas" and their contributions to Hollywood as an "artery" running through the entire system, essential for the industry's functioning. Stan continued:

This is an artery traveling through the system of this entire machinery that's Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge. Sometimes I get protective of it because the intention is really fucking good. It's just fucking hard to make a good movie over and over again.

It’s understandable that Sebastian feels protective. His comments come during a challenging period for the superhero powerhouse, as the studio faces several box office disappointments and declining viewership for its shows that are available with Disney+ subscription . Marvel Studios' Co-President, Louis D’Esposito, has acknowledged it’s been a “rough time” for the company , which is working to recover from high-profile setbacks like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion.

The Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor's protectiveness of the long-running superhero saga hasn’t stopped him from exploring new ventures. In fact, he’s become more focused on pursuing diverse and challenging projects in recent years. He explained:

In the last couple of years, I’ve gotten much more aggressive about pursuing things that I want, and I’m constantly looking for different ways of challenging myself.

Sebastian Stan’s next project The Apprentice certainly fits that description, especially considering all its pre-release buzz . Set for the 2024 movie schedule , releasing on October 11, 2024, the film sees Stan, who was in peak Avengers shape , take on the bold role of controversial politician and former president Donald Trump. Still, don’t worry. He will also return to the MCU, appearing as Bucky again when the upcoming Thunderbolts* hits theaters in 2025.