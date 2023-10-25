The Original Avengers Writer Was Fired By Joss Whedon. Years Later, He's Called The Director A ‘Dick’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has in many ways been an experiment in filmmaking, one that has paid off quite well over the years. After introducing various characters through solo movies, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes finally crossed over and embraced serialized storytelling with Joss Whedon’s The Avengers. He also stepped in to handle the screenplay, which was previously written by Zak Penn. The original Avengers writer was fired by Joss Whedon (who said he was done with Marvel) years And years later he calls that filmmaker a “dick.” Let’s break it all down.

Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know what an exciting event The Avengers was. But there was some behind-the-scenes drama ahead of the MCU’s first big crossover blockbuster. In the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios ( via CBM ), writer Zak Penn got honest about what it was like seeing Whedon brought in to take over the movie he’d been spending years writing. In his words,

All the other directors we had been talking about, Joss wasn't on the list. I heard he was going to rewrite the script himself. He didn't even want to meet with me - which, by the way, I always call the writer I'm replacing. I feel like that's courtesy.

Ouch. It sounds like Penn was really blindsided when Joss Whedon was hired for The Avengers, and quickly started writing his own script for the blockbuster. What’s more, he didn’t directly communicate with the original screenwriter, who would go on to get a “story by” credit alongside the controversial Buffy filmmaker .

Penn actually knew Joss Whedon prior to this shake-up, and reportedly reached out to him about The Avengers. Per The Reign of Marvel Studios, he appealed to Whedon, who insisted he’d rewrite the entire script. The writer got blunt about this experience, sharing:

I think he's a dick. I think he's a bad person, and it was really surprising. Remember, my bonus is based on my credit. So literally millions and millions of dollars, which is not the issue here, but that just came out of my pocket and went into Joss's pocket.

Touche. In the end Zak Penn wasn’t credited for The Avengers’ screenplay, and was only listed as having worked on the story. And as such, he lost out on a huge paycheck, as well as a major credit for his resume. It’s no doubt for this reason that he thinks Whedon is such a “dick.”

Penn was no stranger to superhero movies at the point of working on The Avengers, as his previous credits include projects like X2, and The Incredible Hulk. Alas, Joss Whedon was determined to pen a new script, and to have the role writing credit on the blockbuster. In the end he did just that.

This is the latest example of stories coming out about Joss Whedon’s behavior on major productions. He was accused of misconduct by a number of collaborators, including Buffy ’s Charisma Carpenter . Plus there’s all of Whedon’s Justice League drama .