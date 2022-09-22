Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merchandise May Have Revealed The New Panther

Possible spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Phase Four of the MCU has greatly expanded its scope, thanks to both TV projects and movie installments. But one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the next movie hitting theaters. Although some Black Panther 2 merchandise may have revealed the new Panther.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exactly who will take on the mantle of the titular hero and rule Wakanda. The first (massively popular) trailer ended with someone suited up, but their identity was left ambiguous. But a possible leak of LEGO set for the movie has hit Instagram , seemingly revealing that big question in the process. A Black Panther is included, and the second image seemingly confirms that Letitia Wright’s Shuri is under the helmet this time around. Check it out below,

A post shared by 12 Angry Men (@underscorezeus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While this LEGO set for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t officially been announced or released yet, this image looks pretty legit. And if this possible leak is to be believed, then we might finally know who is going to be the MCU’s next Black Panther. Luckily the movie is only a few months away, so our answers seem imminent regardless.

This possible Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leak might not totally shock hardcore Marvel fans out there. After all, Shuri seemed like the most obvious choice to take on the mantle of the Panther, which has happened in the comics before. But there were a few other choices in the form of Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and M’Baku (Winston Duke). If this LEGO leak is to be believed, the latter character will become a minifigure for the first time, after appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame .

The LEGO set number in question is number 76214 and is titled Black Panther: War on the Water. While a few smaller sets for Wakanda Forever were previously revealed, this seems to be the most plot-driven, and therefore might be getting a later release. If it is to be believed, Shuri and our other heroes (including Riri Williams aka Ironheart, whose appearance might have also leaked via merch ) will come to blows with Namor the Sub-Mariner on the water. And it looks like audiences might be treated to a cool Wakandan boat in the process. As a reminder, you can check out the movie’s first trailer below,

The limited footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has certainly teased just how emotional the upcoming Marvel blockbuster is expected to be. The cast has been open about the emotional experience of filming without Chadwick Boseman , with Ryan Coogler calling writing the movie the most difficult task of his professional life. And with audiences also mourning the late actor, the stakes have never been higher.