Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merch Seemingly Reveals Ironheart’s Appearance, And Wow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has definitely been a wild ride so far. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will arrive in November. While fans are eager to reunite with beloved characters, there’s also going to be newcomers making their introduction. Some Black Panther 2 merch seemingly revealed Ironheart’s appearance , and wow.

Ironheart aka Riri Williams will be played by Dominique Thorne, making her MCU debut before eventually getting her own spinoff series on Disney+ . Fans are eager to see how she factors into the story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially after her brief but exciting appearance in the sequel’s first trailer. There's special interest in whatever suit she ultimately constructs, although a rumored merchandise leak on Instagram may have revealed this. Check out the possible first look below,

I mean, how cool is that? While this look isn’t officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, it’s definitely a suit that audiences would respond to seeing on the big screen in Black Panther 2. Luckily for the countless fans of Wakanda out there, we’re just two months away from the release of Ryan Coogler’s upcoming blockbuster.

The above image comes to us from social media, and is seemingly a new Marvel Legends figure that’ll be coming to shelves for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . If this is an official action figure, it could reveal Ironheart’s appearance in the blockbuster. But since so little is known about the contents of the sequel, perhaps we should take this with a grain of salt. After all, the Marvel Legends series has already released a set of four figures related to Black Panther 2 including Namor, Okoye, Nakia and Everett Ross.

On the flip side, Marvel Studios is known for its tight security. So perhaps this will come in a second wave of figures after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially been released. After all, there are countless mysteries about the upcoming blockbuster, especially who will take on the mantle of the Panther and rule the titular country. Fans have their theories, but marketing has been keeping the movie’s contents close to the chest. As a reminder, you can check out the first trailer below,

Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams only has a few moments of footage in the first (wildly popular) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer . Still, it was exciting to see her collaborative relationship with Letitia Wright’s Shuri . We also seemingly see her making her amor, with a literal iron heart being visible. We’ll just have to wait and see if her final appearance ends up being the one shown in the possibly merchandise leak.