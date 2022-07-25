How The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Was A Huge Winner For Marvel

D23 may be coming at the end of August, but that doesn’t mean that Marvel Studios didn’t bring a lot of goodies for fans to enjoy this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to the Phase 5 lineup being revealed and details about Phase 6 being shared, we also got a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer and the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be released later this year. Just two days after these premieres, the Wakanda Forever trailer has performed particularly well and can safely be classified as a huge winner for Marvel.

The first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer collected 172 million views in its first 24 hours, making it one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest trailer debuts. That amount was nearly double what the first trailer for 2018’s Black Panther raked in. Wakanda Forever now holds the honor of having one of the top trailer premieres for a standalone Marvel movie, with other heavy hitters include Spider-Man: No Way Home’s teaser trailer getting 355.5 million views and Thor: Love and Thunder getting 209 million views. The various trailers for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame also performed admirably.

Variety noted in its report that unlike those other Marvel trailers, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s debuted to the world at around 9:20 pm ET, which isn’t an ideal time slot for a trailer premiere, particularly since nowadays these occur in the early morning. So the fact that the Wakanda Forever trailer has performed so well is a testament to how many people are excited for this upcoming Marvel movie. On a similar note, Wakanda Forever was also the talk of the social media town, scoring 893,000 mentions, and leading to Chadwick Boseman, Namor, Shuri, T’Challa Ryan Coogler and Angela Bassett all becoming national trending topics. Feel free to view the Wakanda Forever trailer below.

There was certainly a lot to digest from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, chief among them our first peek at Namor the Sub-Mariner, a character who’s existed in the comics since 1939. Narcos: Mexico’s Tenoch Huerta will bring the MCU’s version of the character to life, with Wakanda Forever seeing a conflict erupt between the title African nation and Talocan, the underwater civilization Namor rules. We also got a first look At Michaela Cole’s character Aneka, as well as got teases of familiar folks like Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda and Wilson Duke’s M’Baku. The trailer ended with a quick glance at the new Black Panther given that T’Challa will not be present in the movie due to Chadwick Boseman’s passing. Marvel is still keeping tight-lipped on who’s inherited the mantle, but arguably the most popular guess is Letitia Wright’s Shuri, particularly since the character served as Black Panther in the comics.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on November 11, and you can be sure there’ll be another trailer released before then. CinemaBlend will pass that along, as well as any other interesting updates concerning the sequel.