Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Streaming: When And Where You'll Be Able To Watch The Marvel Movie

With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022, Ryan Coogler took audiences back to the closed-off and technologically-advanced African kingdom for an experience that was both exhilarating and incredibly cathartic. Released a little more than two years after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman , the highly-anticipated sequel gave us a place to grieve the loss of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars while also looking towards the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A little less than three months after dominating the box office for weeks on end, one of the best Marvel movies in recent memory is heading to streaming, much to the delight of comic book movie fans around the world. Here is when and where you’ll be able to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming.

When And Where You Will Be Able To Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Streaming

Starting Wednesday, February 1, 2023, anyone with an active Disney+ subscription will be able to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming. The movie’s arrival on the platform was a given considering there has been a landing page for it since the time of its theatrical release, but there was some mystery surrounding its exact debut for the past two months. That all changed in January 2023, when Disney announced the upcoming arrival on the streaming service that gives users the ability to watch almost all of the Marvel movies in order .

Are There Other Ways To Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

If you don’t want to wait until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on Disney+ in early February, you can still catch 2022’s best superhero movie on the big screen, as it is still playing in theaters across the country, two months after its release. Obviously, there aren’t as many screenings as there were in November 2022, but your local AMC, Regal, Marcus, or Cinemark location will most likely still be playing it at least once a day for a few more weeks.

A 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all but guaranteed at this point, but Disney has yet to reveal exactly when we’ll see the movie on the 2023 home release schedule . But if we use recent Marvel movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder as references, we will most likely see the Black Panther sequel (plus all those bonus features) at some point in mid-to-late February. Expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

If You’ve Already Watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever…

Considering Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the biggest 2022 movies, both in terms of box office receipts and cultural significance, CinemaBlend wrote about it extensively over the past few months.

First, there’s Eric Eisenberg’s glowing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review , in which he called the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel a “somber Marvel blockbuster,” calling attention to the heartbreaking and complex story, the phenomenal cast, and stunning ways in which Wakanda and Namor’s Talocan were brought to life.

We also covered other aspects of the movie following its release, including a thorough breakdown of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending and incredibly poignant end credits sequence . And there are the interviews we conducted with Ryan Coogler and several members of the movie’s ensemble cast that are worth checking out if you want to know more about the movie and what it took to get it off the ground.