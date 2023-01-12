Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Offers Update On The Threequel After Wakanda Forever Picks Up Trophies During Awards Season

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been riding high as it continues to be a force at the box office. On top of its commercial success, the blockbuster sequel has picked multiple trophies and nominations during this awards season. It appears to be following in similar footsteps to its predecessor on the road to the Oscars, so talks of a second Black Panther sequel are bound to spring up with all this success. Considering all this goodwill, Wakanda Forever’s Letitia Wright offered up a new update on a potential threequel.

The Wakanda Forever leading lady opened up about a possible second sequel to Variety while on the Golden Globes red carpet. Like many Marvel stars, Wright kept mum about whether a follow-up film was in the works. But she did mention it might be some time before the Marvel faithful get another sequel after the emotionally-heavy Black Panther follow-up. Check out what the Silent Twin star had to say about another sequel in the revealing Twitter clip below.

Letitia Wright on plans for a #BlackPanther3: "I think it's already in the works...It's gonna take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that." #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/mPI0zz0SqB pic.twitter.com/hILe9CZP4BJanuary 11, 2023 See more

Much like the time between the first and second films, it appears the Black Panther family needs a rest after dealing with the loss of both Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa. The sequel saw the Wakanda citizens lose another key figure in Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, so tthe film’s emotional heft was a lot to manage both on and off screen. Taking a break after two years of production sounds like the right thing to do. Wakanda Forever has been a massive success in multiple ways, but as Wright said, the break will give Ryan Coogler enough time to write the threequel script. While there’s been no official word on Black Panther 3, the MCU star did her best to keep those developments close to the vest.

Much like its predecessor, Wakanda Forever has emerged as an award-season darling, picking up wins and nominations since its release in November 2022. While the entire cast has been singled out for their performances, Angela Bassett has been making noise on the awards show circuit picking up notable nominations, including SAG, Satellite, and Critics’ Choice Awards. She scored the second Golden Globe win of her career while becoming the first MCU star to win a major acting award for a Marvel film. The sequel hasn’t done too shabby either, racking up multiple nominations from those award shows, along with Black Reel Awards. Now, as the Academy Awards nominations quickly approach, fans will have to wait and see how many noms the sequels and its stars will pick up on nomination day.

Picking up award wins and scoring big at the box office should help Marvel and Disney in their decision to greenlight a possible third Black Panther film. Until fans get an official announcement, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters. But soon the blockbuster sequel will be available for home viewing as it starts streaming on February 1 for those with a Disney+ subscription. After Wakanda Forever’s release, the MCU's Phase 5 will commence with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, with more new Marvel movies premiering over the next year or so.