Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Marvel Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely one of the most anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies , particularly after the success of the 2018 blockbuster. The Oscar-winning superhero movie is considered among the best Marvel movies , but as development of the sequel began, plans had to change when star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. The decision was made not to recast T’Challa , and the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4 will see the leaders of Wakanda fighting to protect their nation in the wake of the king’s death. The movie has screened ahead of its November 11 release, so let’s see what people are saying about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ryan Coogler returns as the writer and director of this MCU sequel, and a number of the first movie’s actors will reprise their roles, including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye , Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda , Martin Freeman as Agent Everett K. Ross, and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia . Those who were able to screen the movie have taken to social media to expand what we know about Black Panther 2 , and CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell tweets that Chadwick Boseman’s loss is definitely felt in this story of legacy:

Ryan Coogler's #BlackPantherWakandaForever, above all else, is cathartic. An emotional movie about loss, legacy and healing. The story is intimate, but vast with global power struggles and palace intrigue. Tenoch Huerta's Namor is a FORCE, better than I hoped. So much to discuss.

Fico Cangiano of CineXpress also says the sequel is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman and audiences should be sure to stay for a moving mid-credit scene:

#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman's legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther

“Cathartic” is a word used by multiple of the film’s early viewers, including Perri Nemiroff of Collider, who also lauds the film’s ensemble. She specifically names Winston Duke and Letitia Wright, and says they couldn’t have found a better actor than Tenoch Huerta to suit up as Namor :

Continues to be one of my favorite ensembles out there. M'Baku is still my #1, but Letitia Wright's Shuri is quite the beating heart of this film. And Tenoch Huerta? They couldn't have found a better Namor.

Film critic Josie Marie says Tenoch Huerta exceeded her expectations, and moviegoers should be sure to bring their tissues for this one:

It's hard to shake the emotional weight #BlackPanther #WakandaForever carries throughout the entire film. More serious in tone, a wonderful conclusion to Phase Four. It celebrates women as the fiercest protectors of all. Angela Bassett. Tenoch Huerta. Michaela Coel. RIHANNA!

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com is definitely on the Tenoch Huerta bandwagon as well, saying he kills it as one of the MCU’s best villains:

#BlackPanther #WakandaForever is epic, especially in scope.Namor is one of the better villains the MCU has had to offer. Tenoch Huerta just kills it!Emotions are heavy. Ryan Coogler ups his game on the action. It's a lot to take in, balance so much, and is powerfully good.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo also mentions the mid-credits scene, calling it the best in Marvel’s history. The movie overall is ambitious and rewarding, and he says Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is as epic as sequels get:

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it's fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest.

Agreeing with the above assessments, Emily Murray of BBC Radio 5 simply says Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is something to be treasured:

Blown away by the sheer beauty of #WakandaForever It's rare we see blockbusters made with such soul and fire - so this is something that should be treasured #BlackPanther Grief and love are at the heart of this movie, through and through. It's simply stunning 💜

The movie also gets high praise from critic Orlando Enelcine, who notes that Black Panther remains the crown jewel of the MCU, and the actors give some of the best performances he's seen all year:

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year.