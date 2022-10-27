Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Marvel Sequel

By Heidi Venable
published

First reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are here!

The women of Wakanda holding court in the throne room in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely one of the most anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies, particularly after the success of the 2018 blockbuster. The Oscar-winning superhero movie is considered among the best Marvel movies, but as development of the sequel began, plans had to change when star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. The decision was made not to recast T’Challa, and the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4 will see the leaders of Wakanda fighting to protect their nation in the wake of the king’s death. The movie has screened ahead of its November 11 release, so let’s see what people are saying about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler returns as the writer and director of this MCU sequel, and a number of the first movie’s actors will reprise their roles, including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Agent Everett K. Ross, and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia. Those who were able to screen the movie have taken to social media to expand what we know about Black Panther 2, and CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell tweets that Chadwick Boseman’s loss is definitely felt in this story of legacy: 

See more

Fico Cangiano of CineXpress also says the sequel is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman and audiences should be sure to stay for a moving mid-credit scene: 

See more

“Cathartic” is a word used by multiple of the film’s early viewers, including Perri Nemiroff of Collider, who also lauds the film’s ensemble. She specifically names Winston Duke and Letitia Wright, and says they couldn’t have found a better actor than Tenoch Huerta to suit up as Namor

See more

Film critic Josie Marie says Tenoch Huerta exceeded her expectations, and moviegoers should be sure to bring their tissues for this one: 

See more

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com is definitely on the Tenoch Huerta bandwagon as well, saying he kills it as one of the MCU’s best villains: 

See more

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo also mentions the mid-credits scene, calling it the best in Marvel’s history. The movie overall is ambitious and rewarding, and he says Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is as epic as sequels get: 

See more

Agreeing with the above assessments, Emily Murray of BBC Radio 5 simply says Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is something to be treasured: 

See more

The movie also gets high praise from critic Orlando Enelcine, who notes that Black Panther remains the crown jewel of the MCU, and the actors give some of the best performances he's seen all year:

See more

It sounds like fans will get a good dose of emotion to go with their action in the Black Panther sequel. We’ll know even more when critics’ reviews come out on November 8, so be sure to check back to CinemaBlend for more then. In the meantime, take a deep dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and see how to watch all of the Marvel movies in order. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on Friday, November 11, and see what else is coming to theaters soon with our 2022 Movie Release Schedule

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.