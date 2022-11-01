'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Interviews with Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, And More!
Watch the cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' talk about their new Marvel movie.
The cast of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” including Danai Gurira (Okoye), Alex Livinalli (Attuma) Mabel Cadena (Namora), Producer Nate Moore, and the famed director himself are here to discuss making the epic Marvel sequel. Watch as they discuss filming the emotional and powerful scenes with stars Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta, where this film sits in the MCU’s timeline, and what’s next for the characters and Coogler himself.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro / ‘Rise Talocan’ Tease
00:15 - What’s Happened In Wakanda Since We Last Saw It In ‘Avengers: Endgame’
01:35 - Where “Wakanda Forever” SIts Within The MCU Timeline
02:16 - Danai Gurira Describes How Director Ryan Coogler Helped Her Catch Up With Okoye
03:44 - What Ever Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi? Danai Gurira and Ryan Coogler Know
04:20 - Danai Gurira On Filming Extremely Emotional Scenes With Angela Basset
06:03 - Alex Livinalli And Mabel Cadena On Embodying New Representation In Their Marvel Roles
08:03 - What It Was Like Working With Tenoch Huerta, According To His Costars
09:14 - How Namor’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ Introduction Became A Reality
12:13 - Creating Talocan And It’s Chilling War Cry, ‘Rise Talocan!’
14:15 - How Will ‘Wakanda Forever' Set Up Riri Williams For Disney+’s ‘Ironheart?’
15: 08 - Will Ryan Coogler Direct An ‘Avengers’ Film One Day?
16:33 - Outro / Danai Gurira On Stealing Her Dora Milaje Uniform
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching New Girl for the tenth time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.