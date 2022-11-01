'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Interviews with Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, And More!

The cast of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” including Danai Gurira (Okoye), Alex Livinalli (Attuma) Mabel Cadena (Namora), Producer Nate Moore, and the famed director himself are here to discuss making the epic Marvel sequel. Watch as they discuss filming the emotional and powerful scenes with stars Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta, where this film sits in the MCU’s timeline, and what’s next for the characters and Coogler himself.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro / ‘Rise Talocan’ Tease

00:15 - What’s Happened In Wakanda Since We Last Saw It In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

01:35 - Where “Wakanda Forever” SIts Within The MCU Timeline

02:16 - Danai Gurira Describes How Director Ryan Coogler Helped Her Catch Up With Okoye

03:44 - What Ever Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi? Danai Gurira and Ryan Coogler Know

04:20 - Danai Gurira On Filming Extremely Emotional Scenes With Angela Basset

06:03 - Alex Livinalli And Mabel Cadena On Embodying New Representation In Their Marvel Roles

08:03 - What It Was Like Working With Tenoch Huerta, According To His Costars

09:14 - How Namor’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ Introduction Became A Reality

12:13 - Creating Talocan And It’s Chilling War Cry, ‘Rise Talocan!’

14:15 - How Will ‘Wakanda Forever' Set Up Riri Williams For Disney+’s ‘Ironheart?’

15: 08 - Will Ryan Coogler Direct An ‘Avengers’ Film One Day?

16:33 - Outro / Danai Gurira On Stealing Her Dora Milaje Uniform