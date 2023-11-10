Captain America 4, Blade And More Marvel Movies Have Been Delayed Following Actors Strike Ending, And This Is A Smart Move

The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike is over, but that doesn’t mean the release date shakeups are over. Although there are a variety of upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to on both the 2024 release schedule and beyond, you’ll now need to adjust your MCU calendars due to Captain America 4, Blade and more being delayed. However, given everything that’s been going in Hollywood lately, pushing these movies back is a smart move.

As The Marvels, the 33rd of the Marvel movies in order, begins its theatrical rollout, Disney has announced various release date changes concerning both the MCU and other corners of its media empire. Starting off, Deadpool 3 has been moved from May 3, 2024 to July 26, 2024, which had previously been reported as a possibility. As a result, Captain America 4, a.k.a. Captain America: Brave New World, will now come out on February 14, 2025, the slot that previously belong to Blade. So consequently, the Mahershala Ali-led reboot will instead be released on November 7, 2025. Meanwhile, Thunderbolts will arrive on July 25, 2025 instead of December 20, 2024.

