Captain America 4: Sebastian Stan Has A Funny Take On Whether He’ll Be Back As Bucky

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dizzying so far, expanding through stories on the small and silver screens. This includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which starred Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie– with the latter becoming the new Captain America. And Stan has a funny take on whether he’ll be back as Bucky for the developing Captain America 4 movie.

The relationship shared between Bucky and Sam Wilson in the MCU is one of the best friendships in the entire MCU, and fans were thrilled to see it take center stage in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Fans are eager to see Captain America 4 come together with a new title character, and Sebastian Stan was recently asked if he’ll be reprising his role as he did in the previous three movies. He responded delightfully, saying:

I don't know. I really don't know. I really hope Anthony Mackie doesn't have any say in it because if he says because if he has any say in it, I'm not in Captain America 4. I love him. He's the best, you know that.

As always, Sebastian Stan proves he’s got a great sense of humor– especially related to his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Pam & Tommy star has been open about constantly being surprised over his role in the MCU, so it remains to be seen if he’ll appear in Captain America 4 or not. Fingers crossed.

Sebastian Stan’s amusing comments about Captain America 4 come from a recent interview with Extra about his Hulu series Pam & Tommy . Eventually the conversation turned to his time playing Bucky Barnes in the MCU… as most of his interviews are wont to do. While admitting he doesn’t have any plan to return to the shared universe, he jokes that friend and frequent co-star Anthony Mackie would rather him not be included. But what’s a Captain America movie without Bucky?

Marvel officially ordered Captain America 4 shortly after the release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. That series finally gave Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s characters the time to take center stage, and gave some much-needed closure about the fallout of Steve’s fate from Avengers: Endgame. The shield ultimately went to Sam Wilson, who will be taking on the mantle without the help of the Super Serum. That should definitely add to the stakes of his upcoming solo movie.

As previously mentioned, Sebastian Stan doesn’t seem to have a clue when he’ll be returning to the MCU, on either the big or small screen. He has previously been open about not having a clue in the past, with Kevin Feige surprising him with a brief cameo in Black Panther. So he could end up being one of the last people to know if Bucky has a major role in Captain America 4. We’ll have to wait and see.