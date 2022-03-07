Say It Ain't So, Sebastian Stan Reveals He And His Avengers Buddy Anthony Mackie Are On 'A Break'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and there are countless heroes currently occupying the franchise. One of the best friendships in the MCU is shared between The Falcon/Captain America and The Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively. But Stan recently revealed he’s on a “break” with his frequent co-star. Say it ain’t so!

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have appeared in a number of Marvel movies together, before eventually starring in their own series on Disney+. The two actors share great chemistry on and off the screen, although it sounds like they haven’t been in contact for a while. Stan was recently asked about Mackie in an interview, responding with:

Anthony hasn’t returned a text of mine since November of 2021. We’re taking a break I sent him a picture of my Christmas tree and I got nothing in return, so…

I’m not crying, you’re crying. It seems that one of the MCU’s best duos have been giving themselves some space since the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Hopefully Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will talk again soon, and star in another project as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Sebastian Stan’s comments come from a recent interview with Yahoo! about his new Hulu movie Fresh. Eventually the conversation turned to his time in the MCU, and relationship with co-star Anthony Mackie. But apparently the dynamic duo are on a “break” although it’s more than possible that Stan is simply making a joke. He’s definitely an actor known for cracking a joke when promoting projects.

While it’s not totally clear if Sebastian Stan is serious or kidding about Anthony Mackie ghosting him, this type of comment is sure to go viral among the MCU fandom. There are a ton of Bucky/Sam fans out there, especially following their Disney+ series. We’ll just have to see if they return to the big screen together in Mackie’s developing Captain America movie .

You can see the clip where Sebastian Stan mentions his relationship to Anthony Mackie below. Is he kidding or serious? You can judge for yourself.

It’s currently unclear when Sebastian Stan will return to the role of Bucky Barnes in an upcoming Marvel movie . But that’s not exactly new for the 39 year-old actor, as he’s been surprised about his own role in the shared universe. But The Winter Soldier has seemingly never been in a better place, as he’s now got full control over his own mind and body.

As previously mentioned, Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson became the new Captain America in the MCU. While he doesn’t have the powers that come with the super serum, he’s got a new suit and wings courtesy of the Wakandans. Plus he’s wielding the hero’s signature shield.