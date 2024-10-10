The Sweet Ways Chadwick Boseman Mentored Black Panther Co-Star Daniel Kaluuya: ‘Meeting Chad Was A Pivotal Moment In My Life’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly puts out new content, in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But a few franchises stand out as fan favorites, including Ryan Coogler's Black Panther. The wildly successful first movie starred late actor Chadwick Boseman, with the sequel honoring his legacy. And co-star Daniel Kaluuya recalled the sweet way that Boseman mentored him during that film, being quoted saying: "meeting Chad was a pivotal moment in my life." Let's break it down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order noticed that Kaluuya's character W'Kabi was noticeably missing from the Black Panther 2 cast list, but he had an important supporting role in the original movie. While speaking at the BFI London Film Festival (via THR), the Get Out actor spoke about the timing of meeting Boseman on the Black Panther set. In his words:

Meeting Chad was a pivotal moment in my life. I remember we had a dinner and I sat opposite him. He could see my life was changing and I didn’t know. He leaned in — and I was about to go on a press run, and I didn’t have a publicist [Laughs.] He leaned in and saw I needed help and guidance and I didn’t have to ask. And I didn’t know how to ask.

While Kaluuya in a bonafide movie star at this point, getting into the Hollywood scene is somewhat daunting. That includes assembling a team, with Boseman offering some much-needed guidance in that regard. Once again the late actor proved he was a hero in real life.

Being on the top of the call sheet is a big responsibility for actors, especially on a wildly expensive MCU movie like Black Panther. And while he was playing the title character and secretly dealing with health issues, he still took the time to offer guidance to his co-stars. In the same interview, Daniel Kaluuya spoke more about ongoing support from the T'Challa actor, saying:

He big bro-ed me, he helped me out. Then Get Out came out and he did a speech on my birthday, it was so poignant. He was an incredible leader on set and I really felt for him because doing those Marvel things — that’s work. That’s hard. Especially doing the action sequences in those suits in hot weather, it’s hard on the body… Knowing that he did that while he was going through what he was going through, I don’t really have the words for it.

When Black Panther was released, it became clear that the cast and crew had developed a uniquely strong bond from within Wakanda. Chadwick Boseman was universally loved, which is why his passing was so devastating to those who worked with him. Daniel Kaluuya spoke more about what he brought to those around him, offering:

He just gave everything, he led in a very noble way. He always brought people together… He always had time for everyone. Him and Lupita [Nyong’o], they were always back and forth and they just knew that my life was changing

In the years since Chadwick Boseman's death, the cast of Black Panther have shared plenty of stories about the quality of his character, as well as his talents. This is just the latest example, and shows the legacy he left behind.

