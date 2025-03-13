Charlie Cox Jokes He May Never Have Broken Jon Bernthal's Nose, But He Did Get The S--t Kicked Out Of Him By The Punisher
He's not wrong.
Over the past few years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been producing a ton of live-action TV content for those with a Disney+ subscription, helping to expand the franchise even more. But there was a time when Marvel's shows lived on Netflix, and some of those characters are returning thanks to Daredevil: Born Again. That includes Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal, who recently joked about their respective injuries from their original run as Daredevil and Punisher respectively.
While Daredevil and The Punisher were both originally available with a Netflix subscription, Disney+ has since picked up those shows and continues to produce new ones. Some fans are hoping they appear in upcoming Marvel movies, but their reunion in Born Again is definitely thrilling. In a video circulating on Instagram, Bernthal confirmed he's broken his nose a number of times, including on The Punisher. As he put it:
Ouch. This type of injury shows how much Bernthal throws himself into fight scenes, which we've seen in his acclaimed performances in The Walking Dead and as Frank Castle in the MCU. Talk about comittment.
In this same interview, Charlie Cox was asked if he was ever responsible for any of Bernthal's nose breaks. After all, they came to blows a number of times throughout Daredevil. He said no, but revealed an injury he sustained thanks to his co-star. As Cox put it:
That's one serious misstep. Or in this case, miskick. Pulling off thrilling action sequences is not without its risks, and it sounds like both Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal are no strangers to the occasional injury. And that history didn't stop either of them from returning in the cast of Daredevil: Born Again.
Towards the end of this interview, Cox made sure he had never accidentally injured Bernthal, saying:
These two clearly have great chemistry, which fans are eager to see leap to the screen in the new Daredevil series. For years fans have hoped that the characters from the Netflix shows would return to the MCU. And after some cameos by Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, he's finally able to take center stage in Born Again, which is just as violent as its predecessors.
New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again go up Tuesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. Hopefully the two actors don't get injured from their time back in the MCU.
