Chris Evans Is On Fire With The Perfect Deadpool And Wolverine BTS Set Photo: 'Dream Come True'

Although Chris Evans made his last appearance as Steve Rogers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and there’s no indication that the character will be brought back, that didn’t mean he was done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th of the Marvel movies in order, is playing on the 2025 release schedule, the public has learned that Evans participated in the Merc with the Mouth’s team-up with Logan by reprising Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch, whom he previously played in the Fantastic Four movies from the 2000s. Now Evans has posted the perfect Deadpool & Wolverine set photo to commemorate his time on the production, and it’s a fitting way to continue his hot streak… figuratively speaking.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Evans shared a snapshot of him on set with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director/co-writer Shawn Levy, and he thanked the trio for bringing him aboard Deadpool & Wolverine and described stepping back into Johnny Storm’s shoes again as a “dream come true.” See for yourself!

There had been unofficial rumblings that Chris Evans’ Human Torch would return in Deadpool & Wolverine, but unlike how Dafne Keen’s reprisal of Laura Kinney/X-23 was confirmed in the final Deadpool 3 trailer, Marvel Studios decided to wait until the movie actually came out for audiences to unveil this particular big reveal. A few days ago, Evans shared that Ryan Reynolds contacted him about appearing in the threequel, and he was game to do it because the Deadpool actor has “the Midas touch” and is a big fan of his humor. With this behind-the-scenes photo from the Deadpool & Wolverine set, Evans extended his gratitude to Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy, with all three making his time on the movie an enjoyable experience.

Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Jackman’s Logan ran into Evans’ Johnny Storm when they were pruned by Paradox and sent to The Void, though Wade initially thought this was Captain America, which is understandable for… obvious reasons. Unfortunately, running into Deadpool and Wolverine resulted in Johnny’s demise. When the trio was captured by Cassandra Nova’s forces and taken to her, Wade shared all the horrible things Johnny has said about Cassandra, and the post-credits scene confirmed all those NSFW insults did indeed come out of his mouth. So in a shocking display of power, Cassandra killed him by quickly removing all of his skin.

