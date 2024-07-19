Final Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer Confirmed Rumored Cameos, And Is Littered With X-Men References That Will Make Marvel Fans Cheer

We are one week away from Deadpool and Wolverine arriving in theaters, and changing the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. The lead up to the release of this highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie has kept fans very busy speculating on who might play Lady Deadpool , and what they are going to do with the popcorn bucket once they get their hands on it. A lot of the conversation surrounding Deadpool and Wolverine has explained how the movie might help the MCU introduce the X-Men, who have been part of a separate (Fox) universe up until now. Well, the final trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine is starting to answer those questions, and I know fans will be losing their minds.

Watch the final trailer now:

Now is the time in a marketing campaign where we start to get spoilers revealed in trailers and clips. We have known for some time that the plot of Deadpool and Wolverine would follow Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) as he recruits one Wolverine variant (Hugh Jackman) to help him fix … something in his universe. But in the final trailer, we are getting looks at people who have straight up told us to our faces that they are not appearing in this sequel. I’m looking at you, The Acolyte co-star Dafne Keen !

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Given the ties that Deadpool and Wolverine has to Logan, the return of Dafne Keen as X23 was inevitable. It’s the other references to the X-Men characters in this new trailer that got me very excited. For one thing, fans have been freaking out that we FINALLY are getting to see Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in his classic yellow and blue superhero suit . But the quote that Jackman has in this trailer drops a reason why Logan refused to wear the suit, and it had to do with him not wanting his teammates to feel like he wanted to be part of their team. Wolverine namedrops Cyclops and other legendary X-Men characters when he tells Deadpool:

Scott used to beg me to wear this suit. So did Storm and Beast. But I couldn’t have them thinking I wanted to be there. And now it’s too late.

But is it? If Marvel Studios is willing to show the likes of X23, Toad, and Sabertooth in the run up to the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, just think of the amazing number of cameos that the studio is protecting prior to the release. Personally, I like the emotional tone of this last trailer. We know that Ryan Reynolds will guarantee that this sequel is funny. But when Kevin Feige reviewed the sequel the other day , he referred often to its heart, and as a life-long Marvel fan, I understand that feeling after seeing this trailer. I’m ready to feel everything in the theater. Bring it on.

Deadpool and Wolverine opens everywhere on Thursday, July 25.