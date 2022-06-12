Chris Evans Shares Honest Thoughts On Reprising His Role As Captain America In The MCU

Chris Evans kicked off his stint as Captain America in 2011’s The First Avenger, in which WWII small-statured soldier Steve Rogers gets transformed into a super soldier. From there, Evans appeared in two additional solo movies, four Avengers films, and made other appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cap's arc was completed in Avengers: Endgame , as Rogers returned to the 1940s to live his life with his long-lost love, Penny Carter . Though a script is being penned for Cap 4 and Anthony Mackle’s Sam Wilson is now the Sentinel of Liberty in the lead, many are stil wondering if Evans would ever return as Rogers. Well, the actor has now provided some honest thoughts on the matter.

Captain America received a fitting ending in Avengers: Endgame, but it's hard to deny that it'd be nice to see him in the MCU once more. Chris Evans recently caught up with Comicbook , during which he addressed a potential return. Based on his comments, he wouldn't be opposed, but the circumstances would need to be right;

That seems to be something people would like to see. I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it. It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.

Steve Rogers' sendoff was definitely "precious." In the closing moments of Endgame, he passed the torch (or in this case, shield) over to his pal, Sam, which he made good use of in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier . So after such a great journey, one can see why the star may be hesitant to return to the role on a whim.

However, there have been rumors that the Gray Man actor has been in talks to return to the MCU in more than one project. However, Chris Evans' response on Twitter suggested that the information was news to him. And Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige’s reaction seemed to mirror those of the actor, to a degree.

If Captain America were to come back to the MCU, one could argue that this would hurt the happy ending he deserved. After all, he finally got to have his dance with Peggy Carter and live the life he’d always wanted with her. But there are reasonable ways to bring back the character, I suppose. If Steve must come back, he could either serve as a seasoned mentor to Sam Wilson, or Marvel could produce a spinoff series that centers on Cap’s time travel story.

At the end of the day, though, the truth is that Chris Evans doesn't need Captain America in order to thrive in Hollywood. He'll soon be showing off his talent by playing a villainous role in Netflix’s The Gray Man . And before that, we'll be hearing him say “To Infinity and Beyond” in Pixar’s Lightyear , as he lends his voice to the titular space ranger. Clearly, the star remains booked and busy, but it's likely that fans will still be waiting to see if the stars align for him to pick up the red, white and blue shield in the MCU again.