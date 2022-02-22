Christian Bale’s Thor: Love And Thunder Appearance Has Been Revealed Via Merch

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild ride already, thanks to projects on the silver and small screens . There are some highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line, including Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. And Christian Bale’s appearance as Gorr has been revealed via some unlikely merch.

While security on Marvel projects is notoriously tight, sometimes costumes for characters are revealed with merchandise ahead of the trailers. This has already happened a few times for Thor: Love and Thunder, and now we can see our first glimpse at Christian Bale’s new character Gorr the God Butcher. Although it may be in LEGO form, as you can see below,

(Image credit: LEGO)

Well, I’m intrigued. It looks like Christian Bale will have a bold look in Thor: Love and Thunder, complete with gray skin. Hopefully the fans will be treated to a trailer sooner rather than later, allowing for a better look at the villainous Gorr. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

This above image comes to us from the official LEGO website, which just revealed its first Thor: Love and Thunder set. Titled “The Goat Boat”, the 564-piece set includes a variety of exciting minifigures like Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor . But it’s Gorr that’s likely going to turn the most heads, as so little information is known about Christian Bale’s upcoming MCU character.

In the image we see the various characters of Thor: Love and Thunder on some sort of cosmic boat. At the top of the frame we see the LEGO version of Chris Hemsworth’s character facing off against Gorr, who is armed with a sword. Luckily, the God of Thunder’s got some backup in the form of Jane Foster, Korg, and Valkyrie.

Speaking of Tessa Thompson’s badass Asgardian, she’s specifically named “King Valkyrie” in the LEGO set for Thor: Love and Thunder. She was given this title at the end of Avengers: Endgame , allowing Chris Hemsworth’s character to depart into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. It should be interesting to see how this power changes Valkyrie, and how she functions within the greater MCU. Thompson has also shared her hopes that Val will find her queen in the upcoming blockbuster.

While Taika Waititi and company are keeping their cards close to the chest, every update coming from Thor: Love and Thunder helps to buoy anticipation for the upcoming Marvel flick. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has teased that he’s going bigger with his follow-up to Ragnarok, and the ensemble cast definitely opens some narrative doors. This includes the Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster– who will become the Mighty Thor throughout the movie’s runtime.