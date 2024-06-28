David Harbour Celebrates Wrapping Thunderbolts* With Intriguing Set Photo

Filming on Marvel's Thunderbolts* is winding down for some of the actors, and as David Harbour wraps up his time on the upcoming Marvel movie, he's given us a parting gift. The Red Guardian actor shared a little set photo and message commemorating the end of his work, and it's intriguing, to say the least.

Harbour, who needed some alterations to his Red Guardian suit since his previous appearance in Black Widow, took to Instagram to note that he is officially finished filming Thunderbolts*. To celebrate that, he shared a picture that featured what looked to be an old-school propaganda poster and also typed a brief message in the captions:

If the translation app on Google is accurate, the Russian text says, "We are indomitable as the Red Guardian." My base assumption is that this poster is featured as a prop in the Thunderbolts* movie, perhaps as a relic from the past housed wherever the Red Guardian is living at the moment. It certainly does not appear to be of the times, and something I would've seen more in the Cold War era when he first became a super soldier in service of the Soviet Union.

Red Guardians' arrival in the movie is intriguing, especially given who else is part of Thunderbolts* cast. With Yelena also appearing in the film, Harbour teased the upcoming superhero movie to dive deeper into the family dynamic they had living in the Midwest. I'd love to see Black Widow referenced more, seeing as I haven't seen much mention of it anywhere since I streamed it with my Disney+ subscription.

There's still an air of mystery surrounding Thunderbolts*, as we're still waiting for insight on what the whole point of the added asterisks is. Kevin Feige said it won't be addressed until the movie is out. While we don't know anything for certain, the most obvious theory is that the "Thunderbolts" team will be another iconic Marvel team instead. The current popular theory is that this team will end up being the Dark Avengers, and we'll finally see them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Until the mystery of the asterisk in Thunderbolts* is revealed, we still have a long way to go and a couple of other Marvel movies to precede it that could provide insight into what's happening in the movie. Deadpool & Wolverine, I'd imagine, likely won't provide much context, but I could certainly see Captain America: Brave New World giving us some idea of what it will contain or what the overall reveal for the title may be. After all, wouldn't it be a better sell to a mainstream audience if the team was called the Dark Avengers? I would think so and wouldn't be surprised in the least if the title was changed after some post-credits reveal in Captain America or something of that nature.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to premiere on May 5th, 2025. That still feels like a long way out, but as Marvel begins to roll out its 2024 lineup of movies, I'm sure it won't feel like any time by the time it finally arrives.