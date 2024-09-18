David Harbour's Thoughts On The Thunderbolts Movie's Asterisk Have Me Convinced There's A Big Twist Coming

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to release new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, there are a few projects that fans are really hyped for. Thunderbolts* is arguably one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, featuring various antiheroes and villains from the shared universe. But the movies' title has moviegoers a bit puzzled, specifically the late addition of an asterisk. And David Harbour's thoughts about the title have me convinced there's a big twist coming.

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, but fans are definitely hyped to see this motley crew of characters unite against a common enemy. The Thunderbolts* cast is stacked, and will feature a reunion between Red Guardian and Yelena. Harbour recently spoke to ComicBook about the movie title's unique use of punctuation, and he said:

I mean, they retroactively put the asterisk [in]. The asterisk was an idea that someone had. … What can I say that's not going to get me in trouble? … The asterisk is very cool. I understand why people might put an asterisk there. I'm excited for the viewers to see that as well. But I, again, I just can't say anymore.

Honestly, now I'm even more intrigued about WTF is going on with Thunderbolts*. While added late in the game, it certainly seems like adding an asterisk was a very purposeful choice by the studio. So I think it maybe linked to a big twist from the forthcoming blockbuster.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the movie's title is a first for the shared universe, and highlights how much experimentation has been going on in the post-Endgame MCU. So what could the asterisk mean?

Personally, I think Thunderbolts* is hiding the true name of the team of heroes, with the asterisk denoting this. Perhaps they're truly the Dark Avengers, especially since Earth's Mightiest Heroes have been out of commission for years now. Or they could even become the New Avengers, called in to protect the Earth since the OGs haven't been working together. The possibilities are pretty endless.

The slight title change for Thunderbolts* was definitely done for a reason, so we'll just have to wait and see what that reason is when it finally hits theaters next year. Whatever is happening narratively, smart money says the blockbuster will have some thrilling action sequences. It'll be fun to see how each of the different characters approach battle, as they have unique sets of abilities.

All will be revealed when Thunderbolts* finally hits theaters on May 2nd, 2025. While Marvel fans not-so-patiently wait for more information, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to theaters in the New Year.