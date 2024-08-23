Deadpool And Wolverine Concept Art Gave Jennifer Garner A Comic Book Accurate Elektra Costume, And I’ve Got FOMO

Wow, were there a lot of big cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine I’m still not over. One of my favorites has to be the return of Jennifer Garner as Elektra after the actress played the Marvel role in 2003’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra. While I have no idea if Garner will reprise the role in any upcoming Marvel movies , after seeing a more comic book accurate costume concept art, I sure hope she does turn up again.

John Staub, who is a senior illustrator at Marvel Studios, recently shared an “early pass” he did on Instagram of the character of Elektra for her secret return as the hero. Check it out:

The Marvel Comics character, who first appeared on Daredevil #168 back in 1981, famously wears a red scarf on her head, along with having red all over the costume itself. When Garner first played the character in Daredevil, the movie opted for a dark purple leather costume. She once again wore a purple costume reminiscent of Daredevil in Deadpool & Wolverine.

As the illustrator shared with the concept art, he had imagined Elektra wearing something that resembles the original character’s suit to showcase her being in The Void for a long time and her costume changing over her time there. But when it came to Garner’s role in the latest of Marvel flicks, the costume team opted for a more nostalgic look from her time in Daredevil. Yeah, I definitely have FOMO for what could have been if the movie’s team had decided on changing it up to be closer to the comic books.

After nearly 20 years since playing Elektra, Jennifer Garner looked like she barely aged since her original appearance in Daredevil, but it wasn’t without the actress doing months of training . Check out this incredible video of Garner getting “Marvel fit” through a lot of fitness routines, boxing and knife wielding. Garner had a small role in Deadpool and Wolverine, but it served as a sweet tribute to 20th Century Fox’s era of Marvel movies.

Although Jennifer Garner was rumored to be back as Elektra in June 2023 , the set managed to keep the actress out of any leaks until the movie went viral. Additionally, we also saw Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm and Channing Tatum debuting his role as Gambit after a history of attempting to play the character over the years.

Now, Jennifer Garner did get a chance to wear Elektra red for her spinoff movie, but it’s curious she has never worn the red scarf on her head before. It’s such an iconic part of the comic book character design. If we never get to see it, at least we know the concept art had the comics on their mind when creating the design for Elektra.