Jennifer Garner Showed Off Months Of Marvel Prep For Deadpool And Wolverine In Sweet BTS Video, And It's So Rewarding To Watch Her Get Good With Sai Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, thanks to both theatrical projects and those that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Prior to its release, Deadpool & Wolverine was the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie in years, partly thanks to its various rumored cameos. The cast of Deadpool 3 ended up including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and the actress showed off months of Marvel prep in sweet BTS video. And it's so rewarding to watch her get good with sai again.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been breaking records at the box office, and the movie quickly went viral for the various wild cameos that are included throughout its runtime. Jennifer Garner's Elektra was part of an epic group of heroes which included Wesley Snipes' Blade, Dafne Keen's X-23, and Channing Tatum's Gambit. The Alias icon posted a video on Instagram, showing just how much work she put into reprising her signature Marvel character. Check it out below:

How awesome is that? While Elektra wasn't the biggest character in Deadpool & Wolverine, Garner put in a crap ton of work to successfully play the Marvel assassin again after all these years. And that includes working hard to spin and use her sai.

Jennifer Garner shared this video with her whopping 16.4 million followers on Instagram. She did a wide variety of workouts to get superhero fit, and also had to practice spinning Elektra's sai. And this clip shows some of the missteps that happened, including poking her hands while trying to twirl the weapons.

Rumors about Jennifer Garner returning to Elektra started circulating back in July of 2023, but fans had to wait a full year before finally finding out whether or not she had a role in Deadpool 3. In the end it definitely didn't disappoint, as we got to see her kick ass with a number of other heroes from 20th Century Fox's movies.

While Shawn Levy's blockbuster was very much about Wade Wilson and Logan, Deadpool 3 also served as a memorial for the Fox universe of superhero projects. The credits of Deadpool & Wolverine featured a touching memorial to those projects, including behind-the-scenes footage from X-Men, Fantastic Four, Daredevil and more. Although smart money says fans are going to want to see the returning characters pop up again, including Garner's Elektra.

Of course, there are some potential road blocks getting in the way of Garner once again taking up her sai on the big screen. Namely because there's another Elektra as part of the MCU canon. Élodie Yung played the beloved assassin throughout both Daredevil and The Defenders, while Netflix was still producing MCU shows. And that mythology will be further expanded with Daredevil: Born Again.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and the next Marvel movie will be Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.