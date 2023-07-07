Following Ben Affleck Rumors, Now Deadpool 3 Is Reportedly Bringing Back Another Daredevil Alum

Deadpool 3 already had a lot going for it by properly teaming up Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine following their underwhelming pairing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but over the last few months, the threequel has been framed as significantly bigger affair. Towards the end of May, rumors of more classic X-Men characters returning made the next Deadpool movie sound like the mutant version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and then a couple weeks ago, it was reported that Ben Affleck was seen on the Deadpool 3 set, naturally sparking speculation that he’ll reprise Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, another character from 20th Century Fox’s era of Marvel movies. While that remains to be verified, word’s come in that Jennifer Garner, another alum from 2003’s Daredevil, is now on deck to reprise Elektra.

This update comes from THR, which shared that Garner will reunite with fellow The Adam Project talent Reynolds and director Shawn Levy to work on Deadpool 3. Assuming this information is true, then this will be her third time playing Elektra Natchios, as following her debut as the character in Daredevil, she led the Elektra spinoff released in 2005. Garner also began dating Ben Affleck a year after Daredevil’s release and married him the following year. They have three children together, but they ultimately divorced in 2018.

Between Jennifer Garner’s involvement, Ben Affleck potentially suiting back up as Daredevil and the aforementioned X-Men appearances, it’s sounding like Deadpool 3 will follow in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ footsteps by exploring the multiverse, but specifically through the lens of 20th Century Fox-produced Marvel movies. With Disney having acquired Fox in 2019 and renamed it 20th Century Studios, the Mouse House is able to easily throw them into the Merc with the Mouth’s next cinematic adventure. At this point, now I’m awaiting word about if any of the Fantastic Four characters from the Fox era, whether we’re talking the duology that ran from 2005-2007 or the 2015 reboot, will appear too.

It’s unclear how much we’ll see Garner’s Elektra in Deadpool 3, as well as if she’ll share any screen time with Affleck’s Daredevil. However, given Deadpool’s penchant for breaking the fourth wall, should he run into either character, I expect him to bust their chops over how their movies didn’t impress critically or commercially. Along with The Adam Project, which can be watched with a Netflix subscription, Garner’s recent credits include movies like Wonder Park and Yes Day, and TV shows like Party Down and The Last Thing He Told Me. She’s also starring opposite Ed Helms in Family Leave, which will hit Netflix at a to-be-determined date.

More to come…