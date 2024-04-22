'Let's F---ing Go': New Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer Reveals Logan's Backstory And Hugh Jackman's Bloody Fights With Ryan Reynolds

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios unveiled the biggest preview of Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine to date, and it was spectacular. Nine minutes of the movie were shown to attendees at CinemaCon 2024, and the footage was blissfully crude and hilarious – the movie proudly embracing its legacy as the first R-rated MCU movie. Sadly, that material won't be getting a public release prior to the release of the movie... but the silver lining is that we now have this brand new trailer to further enhance your own personal excitement for the upcoming MCU blockbuster. And as both Wade and Logan mention in the footage "Let's fucking go."

Fans will remember that the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine arrived during the Super Bowl, and it was very much focused on the first name in the title – catching up with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) as he is called on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That footage ended with a tease of Hugh Jackman's return as James Howlett a.k.a. Wolverine a.k.a. Logan, but this new preview puts the duo front and center, with the beloved clawed mutant finally donning his classic blue and yellow costume from the comics. Fans have been waiting years for a proper big screen version of this team up (while trying to forget the nightmare that is X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and this movie looks like it could end up being one of the best MCU blockbusters to date... including the occasional F-bomb.

At the start of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans will find the Merc With The Mouth trying to live a normal life, keeping his costume in the closet... but everything changes when Time Variance Authority agents show up at his door and bring him into custody. He is told that he has been selected by a higher power to become a savior for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and the mission will put him on a multiverse-hopping path that will see him encounter multiple versions of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

While there is a lot that is being kept secret about Deadpool & Wolverine, we do know that it features an outstanding cast that includes Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Lewis Tan and more in addition to the aforementioned Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. While Marvel fans have been trained at this point to expect a new MCU adventure every May, we'll have to wait a little bit longer for this one, as it won't be out until July 26... but we are basically counting down the days at this point.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about and previews of Deadpool & Wolverine, and for a look ahead at everything that is currently in the works from Marvel Studios, check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.