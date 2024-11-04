‘I’m Not Getting Any Younger’: Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin Gets Real About Possible Future As Copycat

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a penchant for consistently releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie release was Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office and proved that fans were still invested in the shared universe. Fans are expecting another sequel to follow, with some still holding out hope that Morena Baccarin's Vanessa will finally become the hero Copycat. And now the actress has spoken out about that possibly happening in an upcoming Marvel movie, saying "I'm not getting any younger." Let's break it all down.

The original Deadpool movie made Vanessa not a mutant, but comic book enthusiasts know that the character is best known as the hero Copycat. Baccarin spoke to ComicBook about that possibility in a fourth movie, offering:

I’ve only been waiting like five years. I’m not getting any younger or skinnier, so now’s the time.

Touche. It sounds like Baccarin has been chomping at the bit to get into Deadpool's action as Copycat. But as she says, she needs Ryan Reynolds and company to hurry up and move that story forward sooner rather than later. After all, she and the rest of the cast are aging as time passes by.

It's currently unclear what's coming next for Deadpool, but given the wild success of the threequel, fans assume that he and Wolverine will factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. If a fourth movie is indeed green lit, it might be the perfect time to finally turn Vanessa into Copycat.

While Wade Wilson's true love was in the main storyline and final battle of the OG Deadpool, she's mostly been put on the side lines throughout the franchise's sequels. The died early on in the second one, but was able to be saved later thanks to Deadpool 2's time-traveling ending. The third movie revealed they had broken up, and all of Wade's loved ones only really appeared in the very beginning and end of the blockbuster.

Marvel security is notoriously tight, but it seems like a no-brainer to put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud back on the big screen for the shared universe. While fans would love to see them in a crossover movie like Avengers: Doomsday, it feels inevitable that a fourth Deadpool movie will eventually be announced by the studio. But whether or not Morena Baccarin actually gets to suit up and kick ass remains unclear.

Getting into superhero shape is a unique part of working in the comic book industry, with stars like Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, and more getting ripped to play their roles. Baccarin seems to have concerns about this process as the years go by, so they better make Copycat soon!

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit Disney+ on November 12th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.